EDSA, Manila's busiest highway, undergoes rehabilitation: Latest updates

Long-delayed rehab of Manila’s busiest highway gets underway
MANILA: The long-delayed rehabilitation of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), Metro Manila’s busiest highway, is moving ahead of schedule as government agencies prepare to launch the next phase of a project aimed at modernizing the country’s most heavily used thoroughfare before major international events in 2026.
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Phase 1 of the rehabilitation, covering the stretch from Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City to Orense Street in Makati, was nearing completion nearly two months ahead of its original target date.
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon attributed the accelerated progress to round-the-clock work schedules and the use of revised construction methods designed to minimise disruptions to motorists and commuters.
The rehabilitation project, which finally began in December 2025 after several postponements, is one of the largest infrastructure upgrades undertaken on EDSA since the highway was built more than four decades ago.
The revised plan shortened the timeline from an earlier two-year proposal to about eight months and reduced projected costs from roughly ₱17 billion to about ₱5.8 billion through selective concrete reblocking, asphalt overlaying and the adoption of newer construction technologies.
The revised plan shortened the timeline from an earlier two-year proposal to about eight months and reduced projected costs from roughly ₱17 billion to about ₱5.8 billion through selective concrete reblocking, asphalt overlaying and the adoption of newer construction technologies.
The DPWH has already begun preparations for Phase 2, which will cover the remaining sections of EDSA from Makati to Monumento in Caloocan City.
Bidding for the second phase opened in April as officials seek to maintain the project’s accelerated timetable.
The next stage will include asphalt overlaying, pavement repairs, lane-marking upgrades and continued sidewalk improvements.
Officials say the project is intended not only to improve road quality but also to enhance pedestrian facilities and support public transportation infrastructure, including upgrades linked to the EDSA Busway and related mobility projects.
Some sidewalk sections in Makati have already been widened and improved to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.
With more than 400,000 vehicles using EDSA daily, authorities hope the rehabilitation will improve traffic flow, road safety and commuter experience while helping prepare Metro Manila for the Philippines’ hosting of major regional events, including the 2026 ASEAN Summit.