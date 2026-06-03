GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

EDSA, Manila's busiest highway, undergoes rehabilitation: Latest updates

Long-delayed rehab of Manila’s busiest highway gets underway

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The DPWH has already begun preparations for Phase 2, which will cover the remaining sections of EDSA from Makati to Monumento in Caloocan City.
The DPWH has already begun preparations for Phase 2, which will cover the remaining sections of EDSA from Makati to Monumento in Caloocan City.

MANILA: The long-delayed rehabilitation of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), Metro Manila’s busiest highway, is moving ahead of schedule as government agencies prepare to launch the next phase of a project aimed at modernizing the country’s most heavily used thoroughfare before major international events in 2026.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Phase 1 of the rehabilitation, covering the stretch from Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City to Orense Street in Makati, was nearing completion nearly two months ahead of its original target date.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon attributed the accelerated progress to round-the-clock work schedules and the use of revised construction methods designed to minimise disruptions to motorists and commuters.

The rehabilitation project, which finally began in December 2025 after several postponements, is one of the largest infrastructure upgrades undertaken on EDSA since the highway was built more than four decades ago.

The revised plan shortened the timeline from an earlier two-year proposal to about eight months and reduced projected costs from roughly ₱17 billion to about ₱5.8 billion through selective concrete reblocking, asphalt overlaying and the adoption of newer construction technologies.

The revised plan shortened the timeline from an earlier two-year proposal to about eight months and reduced projected costs from roughly ₱17 billion to about ₱5.8 billion through selective concrete reblocking, asphalt overlaying and the adoption of newer construction technologies.

The DPWH has already begun preparations for Phase 2, which will cover the remaining sections of EDSA from Makati to Monumento in Caloocan City.

Second phase

Bidding for the second phase opened in April as officials seek to maintain the project’s accelerated timetable.

The next stage will include asphalt overlaying, pavement repairs, lane-marking upgrades and continued sidewalk improvements.

Officials say the project is intended not only to improve road quality but also to enhance pedestrian facilities and support public transportation infrastructure, including upgrades linked to the EDSA Busway and related mobility projects.

Some sidewalk sections in Makati have already been widened and improved to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

With more than 400,000 vehicles using EDSA daily, authorities hope the rehabilitation will improve traffic flow, road safety and commuter experience while helping prepare Metro Manila for the Philippines’ hosting of major regional events, including the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai skyline

Dubai Police at 70: The force behind a safe city

4m read
The latest attack brings the total number of those killed to over 200.

Video: US says three killed in 'narco' boat strike

1m read
An Iranian woman waits to cross the intersection near a huge billboard supporting Iran’s national football team in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, installed on a building at Enghelab Square in Tehran on May 18, 2026.

Iran’s new proposal: Same old ‘garbage’?

3m read
Flood-control scam: Freeze orders had been made for the assets of key officials linked to controversial flood-control projects (clockwise, from top left): Senator Joel Villanueva and Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Rep. Mitch Cajayon-Uy, Rep. Zaldy Co, retired DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo and sacked DPWH district engineer Henry Alcantara, it was announced on Tuesday (September 23, 2025). Bernardo has turned into a state witness.

Philippines corruption: Time to end 'tongpats', balato'

6m read