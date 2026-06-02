GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: MRT-7 targets June 2027 opening — Bulacan station still included in 14-station line

All 14 MRT-7 stations retained as government targets phased launch starting 2027

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The MRT-7, which runs 22.8km from North Avenue (Quezon City) to San Jose del Monte (Bulacan) with 14 stations and is set to open in June 2027, after years of delay due to right-of-way snags. The $1.54-billion project is bankrolled by a San Miguel Corp-led group.
The MRT-7, which runs 22.8km from North Avenue (Quezon City) to San Jose del Monte (Bulacan) with 14 stations and is set to open in June 2027, after years of delay due to right-of-way snags. The $1.54-billion project is bankrolled by a San Miguel Corp-led group.
SMC

Manila: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Sunday moved to dispel reports that a key Bulacan station had been removed from the long-delayed Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) project, saying all 14 stations remain part of the approved alignment and that partial operations are still targeted for 2027.

In a statement, the DOTr clarified that the San Jose del Monte (SJDM) station in Bulacan remains included in the project despite reports suggesting the railway would operate with only 13 stations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“The San Jose del Monte (SJDM) Station remains part of the MRT-7 project and has not been removed from the approved alignment,” the agency said.

Government planners estimate MRT-7 could serve up to 850,000 passengers daily once rolled out

The DOTr said it remains on track to begin operations on the project's initial 12 stations — from Sacred Heart in Bulacan to North Avenue in Quezon City — by the second quarter of 2027.

The remaining two stations, Tala and San Jose del Monte, are expected to be completed and opened to passengers in 2028.

Once fully operational, MRT-7 will connect northern Metro Manila to Bulacan through a 22-km railway corridor designed to ease chronic traffic congestion along Commonwealth Avenue, one of the country's busiest highways.

The line will include 14 stations:

  • North EDSA

  • Quezon Memorial Circle

  • University Avenue

  • Tandang Sora

  • Don Antonio

  • Batasan

  • Manggahan

  • Doña Carmen

  • Regalado

  • Mindanao Avenue

  • Quirino

  • Sacred Heart

  • Tala and

  • San Jose del Monte.

The project is expected to reduce travel time between Quezon City and San Jose del Monte from as much as three hours by road to approximately 35 minutes by rail.

Government planners estimate MRT-7 could serve up to 850,000 passengers daily once fully operational, making it one of the country's most significant urban transport projects.

The clarification comes weeks after the Economy and Development Council (ED Council), chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., approved refinements to the project's implementation to address construction and operational challenges that have delayed its completion.

The council's approval included technical adjustments intended to accelerate construction and resolve outstanding issues affecting the project.

Refinements to route

Department of Economy, Planning and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the refinements represent a critical step toward delivering a project that commuters have awaited for years.

“The approval of the refinements for MRT-7 implementation marks a critical step forward in finally delivering this long-overdue project,” Balisacan said.

Construction of MRT-7 began more than a decade ago but has faced repeated delays due to right-of-way issues, design revisions, financing concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The railway forms part of the government's broader strategy to expand mass transit capacity in Metro Manila and neighbouring provinces amid worsening traffic congestion and growing commuter demand.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Jesinta Jose Mon Vellara was 63

Indian grandma on visit dies in UAE, gifts life to two

5m read
Jose Mourinho will be back in the dugout at the Santiago Bernabeu

Jose Mourinho appointed new boss of Real Madrid

3m read
Actor-turned-Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla JR (left, in navy blue shirt) visits an infrastructure project with Henry Alcantara (right) in Bulacan province, north of Manila. File photo.

Philippines: 'Only ₱35 used for project for every ₱100'

2m read
Dubai's air taxi station now ready: Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai's air taxi station now ready: Sheikh Hamdan

3m read