The facility, reviewed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is the first purpose-built electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger station in the city’s planned air mobility network.

Dubai: Dubai has completed construction of its first air taxi station near Dubai International Airport, marking a key milestone in plans to launch commercial electric air transport services in the emirate later this year.

“The launch of the air taxi infrastructure marks an important step in adopting new, sustainable modes of transport and strengthening Dubai’s readiness for the decades ahead,” he said during the visit, which coincided with preparations for World Public Transport Day on April 17.

Authorities say the service could significantly reduce travel times across the city, with a proposed trip from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah expected to take around 10 minutes compared with roughly 45 minutes by car.

He said the air taxi service would add a fast transport option linking key areas of the city and support integration with existing public transport, including the metro and bus networks.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the completion of the station marks progress toward launching commercial operations and reflects Dubai’s push to develop an integrated, technology-driven mobility system.

The project is being developed by Skyports Infrastructure in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). US-based Joby Aviation is developing the electric aircraft and is expected to operate the service once launched, while the RTA will oversee regulation and integration with the wider transport network.

The project follows a series of test milestones by Joby Aviation, including a piloted point-to-point flight in the UAE in November 2025 and subsequent test operations in desert conditions to evaluate aircraft performance in high temperatures.

Joby is pursuing regulatory certification in coordination with UAE authorities, using data aligned with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration standards as part of the approval process.

The air taxi station near Dubai International Airport is the first of four planned hubs that will form the initial network for the service in Dubai.

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