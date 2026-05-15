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Dubai opens first smart bus station at Mall of the Emirates

Smart station links Metro and buses with cashless and sustainable travel solutions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The new station introduces a model designed to combine operational efficiency, passenger convenience and environmentally conscious technologies.
The new station introduces a model designed to combine operational efficiency, passenger convenience and environmentally conscious technologies.
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Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority has opened the Mall of the Emirates Smart Bus Station, the first facility of its kind in Dubai, as the emirate accelerate efforts to modernise public transport infrastructure through smart and sustainable mobility solutions.

The new station introduces a model designed to combine operational efficiency, passenger convenience and environmentally conscious technologies, while strengthening connectivity between different modes of transport across the city.

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Located adjacent to the Mall of the Emirates, the station provides direct integration with Dubai’s bus network and the Dubai Metro, alongside round-the-clock digital and cashless services aimed at making daily commutes more flexible and seamless for passengers.

The project is part of the Roads and Transport Authority’s strategy to deploy smart technologies across public transport facilities and improve the overall passenger experience through data-driven services and sustainable infrastructure.

The station features real-time travel information systems, environmental monitoring technologies and solar energy solutions designed to improve operational performance while supporting Dubai’s broader sustainability ambitions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Dubai transport

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