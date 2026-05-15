Mega Sale: Air fryers, vacuum cleaners at record low prices — 12 home and kitchen deals to snag in the UAE 2026

It's the time to turn everyday essentials into smart upgrades
From air fryers that crisp favourites in minutes to refrigerators built to handle peak summer heat, this Mega Sale is packed with home and kitchen deals at their lowest prices yet. With Eid gatherings around the corner and the long summer months ahead, it’s the kind of timing that turns everyday essentials into smart upgrades. So, if you're refreshing your kitchen setup or looking to make daily routines a little easier, these 12 deals bring together practical picks and standout discounts worth a closer look.
Exceptional suction power (18,500Pa)
Advanced anti-tangling system
Highly automated maintenance dock
Strong edge and corner coverage
Intelligent obstacle avoidance
Carpet detection with mop lifting
Consistent, structured cleaning performance
Voice control convenience
Premium pricing
Large docking station footprint
The Roborock Qrevo C Pro is an automated robot vacuum and mop promises powerful, low-maintenance floor cleaning with minimal user intervention, combining 18,500Pa HyperForce suction and a highly capable self-maintenance dock into a single integrated system. Engineered for performance across hardwood, tile, low-pile carpets, and mixed surfaces, it efficiently lifts fine dust, debris, and embedded dirt while the Dual Anti-Tangling system helps reduce hair wrap, making it especially suitable for pet-friendly and high-traffic homes. Its standout feature is the All-in-One Multifunction Dock, which automates the most time-consuming parts of maintenance by handling dust emptying, 75°C hot-water mop washing, warm-air drying to prevent odours and bacterial build-up, and automatic water refilling, allowing the device to operate largely independently for weeks at a time.
Cleaning precision is further enhanced by the FlexiArm edge system, which extends reach into corners and along walls where traditional round robots often struggle, while intelligent LiDAR mapping and reactive obstacle avoidance enable it to navigate efficiently around furniture and clutter, creating structured cleaning paths and reducing the likelihood of getting stuck. It also adapts seamlessly between floor types using auto mop lifting up to 10mm, ensuring carpets remain dry while still maintaining hybrid vacuum-and-mop performance across the home. With added conveniences such as app control, scheduling, and a built-in voice assistant (“Hello Rocky”), the Qrevo C Pro is designed as a near set-and-forget cleaning solution that prioritises consistency, automation, and convenience, making it a strong choice for users seeking a high-performance system that significantly reduces day-to-day cleaning effort.
One-touch colour touchscreen makes brewing simple and intuitive
Bean-to-cup grinding delivers fresh, aromatic coffee every time
Custom user profiles let everyone save their preferred drinks
LatteCrema system creates rich, café-style milk foam
Twin-shot function brews two espressos at once for faster serving
Sleek premium design enhances kitchen aesthetics
Easy cleaning system with automatic milk cleaning and removable parts
Needs dedicated counter space
Some setup/customisation learning curve
Regular maintenance still required (descaling, refilling)
Eid mornings have a way of stretching from anticipation to house visits, and the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus fits right into that rhythm like it was made for it. Nothing better than greeting guests with the aroma of freshly ground beans instead of reheated coffee.
This automatic machine quietly handles everything from espresso shots to creamy cappuccinos and even iced coffees for those warmer afternoons. With 24+ hot and iced beverages at the touch of a colour screen, it turns your kitchen into a mini café just when you need it most, especially when the “just one more guest” situation becomes four. The LatteCrema system whips up foam in different textures depending on how fancy you’re feeling, while the twin-shot function makes it easy to serve two espressos at once (because Eid hospitality rarely means serving just one cup at a time). It's a solid choice for family catch-ups, sweet treats, and long conversations that somehow always circle back to dessert, the machine keeps things flowing with freshly ground beans, custom profiles, and one-touch ease—so you spend less time playing barista and more time actually enjoying the celebration. It’s less “making coffee” and more “hosting, upgraded.”
Effective 3-stage filtration system
Suitable for rooms up to ~40 m²
Very quiet operation (~24 dB in Sleep Mode)
Compact and minimal design
Ozone-free purification
Simple controls with timer settings (2/4/6/8 hours)
Energy-efficient performance
No smart features or app control (Core 300 model)
No air quality sensor or auto mode, so fan speed must be adjusted manually
Best performance limited to small-to-medium rooms (~40 m² max)
Replacement filters required periodically, adding ongoing maintenance cost
Activated carbon layer is basic, so it handles odours and VOCs only at a moderate level, not heavy chemical pollution
It's summers, and no doubt, it's a lot for most of us to handle. And that's what an air purifier is for: It keeps indoor air noticeably fresher, especially in bedrooms, home offices, or smaller living spaces up to around 40m². Built around a 3-stage filtration system, it helps capture everyday irritants like dust, pet hair, smoke particles, and pollen, while the activated carbon layer works to reduce common household odours for a cleaner-feeling environment. One of its biggest strengths is how well it runs, dropping to as low as 24dB in Sleep Mode, making it easy to keep on overnight without disruption. With simple controls and timer settings, it’s designed for straightforward, set-and-forget use rather than complex smart features, and its ozone-free design adds reassurance for continuous daily operation. While it doesn’t include app control or an air quality sensor, it delivers consistent, reliable purification for users who want cleaner air without extra complications, just quieter, fresher living in the background.
The Philips Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron is here to help you prepare fresh, cleaned and wrinkle-free clothes for work. Powered by a strong 3000W system, it heats up quickly and gets straight to business, while the impressive 260g turbo steam boost steps for stubborn wrinkles on heavier fabrics like denim, linen, or anything that survived a long wash cycle. For everyday ironing, the steady continuous steam output keeps things smooth and efficient, so you’re not repeatedly going over the same crease like it’s a negotiation. What really makes it feel modern is Philips’ OptimalTEMP technology, which removes the usual guesswork—no temperature dials, no fabric anxiety, because it safely handles everything from silk to cotton without burns. You have the silky-glide SteamGlide Elite soleplate, a decent-sized water tank for fewer interruptions, and practical touches like auto shut-off and anti-calc maintenance.
Multi-function versatility (14-in-1 modes)
Large 12.5L capacity
Fast, efficient cooking with 1760W power
Combi cooking system
Fresh and frozen cooking capability
User-friendly design
Easy cleaning.
Bulky footprint
Capacity can feel limiting for large households
The Ninja Combi All-In-One Multicooker promises to simplify everyday cooking by combining multiple functions into a single unit, including air frying, baking, roasting, steaming, slow cooking, and more across 14-in-1 modes with a 12.5L capacity. Powered by 1760W and super-heated steam technology, it’s built to cook meals quickly while maintaining a balance of crispness and moisture, making it suitable for everything from roast chicken and pasta bakes to rice dishes and frozen-to-fresh meals. Its design focuses on convenience, with users highlighting how easy it is to operate and clean, along with consistent results across a variety of recipes. Customer feedback is generally positive, with many noting its usefulness for small to medium households and praising its cooking speed and practicality for everyday meals. At the same time, some users mention that the capacity may feel limited for larger families or when preparing full meals for many people. Overall, it is viewed as a reliable all-in-one option for those looking to reduce kitchen clutter and streamline cooking without compromising on variety.
AI Ecobubble helps deliver effective cleaning at lower temperatures
AI Wash adjusts settings automatically for better efficiency
QuickDrive helps reduce overall wash time
Washer and dryer in one unit saves space
Large capacity suitable for medium to large households
Digital Inverter Motor offers quieter performance and long durability (10-year warranty)
Smart automation reduces manual effort
Drying cycles can take longer than standalone dryers
Drying performance may vary depending on load size
As it's summer, you would need a solution like this. The Samsung 11.5kg Washer Dryer Combo (WD11BB944DGBGU)is for households that want powerful washing and drying performance in a single, space-saving unit. It combines AI Ecobubble, AI Wash, and QuickDrive technology, meaning it can intelligently adjust water, detergent, temperature, and cycle time based on load type, while still delivering deep cleaning with faster wash times when needed. The 11.5kg wash and 8kg dry capacity makes it suitable for medium to large households, and the QuickDrive system is designed to reduce washing time by up to 50% for everyday loads.
Users also benefit from Samsung’s Digital Inverter Motor, which is built for quieter operation, better energy efficiency, and long-term durability backed by a 10-year motor warranty. In real-world use, it is appreciated for its convenience, smart automation, and ability to handle washing and drying in one cycle, especially in homes where space is limited. However, like most washer-dryer combos, drying cycles can still be longer than standalone dryers, and AI-driven cycles may sometimes extend wash time depending on load sensing. Overall, it is viewed as a feature-rich, modern laundry appliance that prioritises convenience, smart efficiency, and space-saving design over ultra-fast standalone performance.
The Teka FS 903 5VE SS 90x60cm electric cooker is a spacious freestanding cooking solution features a vitroceramic hob with 5 heating zones, giving plenty of room to cook multiple dishes at once, while the stainless-steel finish adds a clean, modern look to the kitchen. Inside, the large electric oven with 8 cooking functions supports a range of everyday cooking need, from baking and roasting to grilling, making it suitable for everything from weekday meals to larger family spreads. With 4 internal cooking levels, it allows better organisation when preparing multiple dishes simultaneously, improving efficiency during heavier cooking sessions. Built for practical, consistent performance, it focuses on straightforward manual control and even heat distribution rather than smart or automated features, making it a reliable option for users who prefer classic cooking functionality with generous space and flexibility.
8-in-1 cooking functions
Large 7.2L capacity
1800W rapid air technology
Viewing window with internal light
LED touch control panel
Dehydrate function included
Bulky countertop footprint
Basket-style design limits multi-layer cooking
No advanced smart/app connectivity
Dehydrate function is basic
Window can retain grease over time
Looking for something straightforward and without the added confusion of controls? The BLACK+DECKER 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer could be your companion. With its 7.2L large capacity and 1800W rapid air technology, it handles everything from crispy fries and roast chicken to baked dishes and reheated leftovers, while the 8 preset functions make it easy to switch between cooking modes without much guesswork. A standout feature is the built-in viewing window with internal light, which lets you check on your food without opening the basket, helpful for keeping heat locked in and results consistent. It also includes a dehydrate function for simple homemade snacks and a LED touch control panel that keeps operation intuitive. While it delivers strong performance for everyday use, it does have a few practical limitations, including its fairly large countertop footprint and the lack of smart connectivity or app-based controls found in more premium models.
Large 418L capacity (top-mount design)
Total No Frost technology
Inverter compressor
Multi Air Flow system
LED interior lighting
No advanced smart features
Basic aesthetic design
Freezer-on-top layout may be less convenient for some users
Limited premium storage features
Entry-to-mid range build quality feel
The Hisense HTM60320D3AZ 418L Top Mount Refrigerator is a cooling solution for everyday household needs, offering a generous storage capacity that comfortably suits medium to large families. Built with Total No Frost technology, it eliminates the hassle of manual defrosting, while the inverter compressor ensures more stable temperatures, quieter operation, and improved energy efficiency over time. Inside, the Multi Air Flow system helps distribute cool air evenly across all compartments, keeping food fresher for longer regardless of where it’s placed, and the bright LED lighting makes it easy to view contents at a glance. Its 90° door design adds a thoughtful touch for tighter kitchen spaces, allowing drawers to open fully even when positioned close to walls. While it focuses strongly on reliability and everyday practicality, it keeps things simple without smart connectivity or premium storage innovations, making it best suited for users who want consistent cooling performance and ample space without unnecessary complexity.
When in Rome...take a fan with you. The JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan is a cooling gadget designed for everyday use in warm weather, combining a 5000mAh rechargeable battery with multiple speed settings for adjustable airflow depending on your comfort level. Despite its small, pocket-sized build, it is widely known for offering surprisingly long runtime, advertised for up to around 18 hours on lower settings, making it practical for commuting, travel, outdoor events, or even makeup and personal grooming use. Its lightweight design and USB charging support make it easy to carry in a bag or hold in hand for quick relief on the go, while the multiple speed modes allow users to balance between stronger airflow and battery efficiency.
The Smeg TSF01CRUK 2-slice toaster is a tad retro, making it as much a countertop statement piece as a kitchen essential. It comes equipped with 6 browning levels, extra-wide self-centering slots, and practical functions like defrost, reheat, and bagel modes, giving it enough flexibility to handle everything from frozen bread to thicker artisan slices. A removable crumb tray and automatic pop-up feature keep everyday use simple and tidy, while its compact two-slice design makes it suitable for smaller kitchens or light household use. While it performs reliably for standard toasting tasks, it doesn’t offer advanced smart features or performance advantages over many mid-range alternatives, and its premium pricing is largely tied to design and brand appeal. Overall, it’s best seen as a stylish, well-built toaster that delivers dependable results with a strong aesthetic focus.
Fast heating and cooking performance
35cm pizza capacity
6 preset cooking modes
Dual heating for even baking
Includes pizza stone and peel
Multi-purpose cooking capability
Compact countertop design
Requires preheating time
Takes up noticeable counter space
Learning curve for best results
Primarily pizza-focused appliance
Cleaning needs care for stone and interior
The Big Horn Outdoors Indoor Pizza Oven is for home cooks who want a more authentic, restaurant-style pizza experience without stepping outside. With support for 35cm pizzas, 6 preset cooking modes, and adjustable top and bottom heating, it offers a level of control that helps replicate different pizza styles, from thin and crispy to thicker, more indulgent bases. Once preheated, it delivers fast cooking results, often baking pizzas in just a few minutes, while the included pizza stone and peel help improve crust texture and handling. It’s also flexible enough to handle other baked items like bread, pastries, and flatbreads, making it more than just a one-trick appliance. However, like most high-heat pizza ovens, it does require some preheating time and a bit of experimentation to get consistently perfect results, and its size may still feel significant for smaller kitchens. Overall, it’s a fun and practical upgrade for pizza lovers who want speed, control, and a more authentic finish at home.
Also In This Package