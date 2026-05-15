Mega Sale: Air fryers, vacuum cleaners at record low prices — 12 home and kitchen deals to snag in the UAE 2026

Pros

Cons

It's summers, and no doubt, it's a lot for most of us to handle. And that's what an air purifier is for: It keeps indoor air noticeably fresher, especially in bedrooms, home offices, or smaller living spaces up to around 40m². Built around a 3-stage filtration system, it helps capture everyday irritants like dust, pet hair, smoke particles, and pollen, while the activated carbon layer works to reduce common household odours for a cleaner-feeling environment. One of its biggest strengths is how well it runs, dropping to as low as 24dB in Sleep Mode, making it easy to keep on overnight without disruption. With simple controls and timer settings, it’s designed for straightforward, set-and-forget use rather than complex smart features, and its ozone-free design adds reassurance for continuous daily operation. While it doesn’t include app control or an air quality sensor, it delivers consistent, reliable purification for users who want cleaner air without extra complications, just quieter, fresher living in the background.