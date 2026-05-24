Trump cools optimism: Iran deal may be closer — and further away — than it seems

On Saturday, Trump declared that an agreement with Iran had been “largely negotiated” and suggested the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, fuelling expectations that a breakthrough announcement could come within hours.

The sudden change in messaging highlighted the major unresolved gaps still hanging over the proposed framework — from Iran’s uranium stockpile and sanctions relief to the future of the Strait of Hormuz and whether Tehran’s hardline establishment would ultimately support the deal.

Dubai: After signalling that a US-Iran agreement could be announced within hours, US President Donald Trump abruptly shifted to a more cautious tone Sunday, saying Washington would not “rush into a deal” and stressing that negotiations still required time and precision.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” Trump wrote on social media.

According to The New York Times, three senior Iranian officials said Tehran had agreed to a memorandum of understanding that would halt fighting, reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls and lift the US naval blockade on Iran.

For now, the proposed agreement appears less like a final peace settlement and more like an attempt to freeze a dangerous conflict before it spirals again into full-scale war.

The New York Times also reported that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had authorised powerful figures including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to make decisions regarding the talks — a sign that wartime decision-making may now be increasingly concentrated among military and security figures.

According to the New York Times, Iran had initially resisted including any commitment on enriched uranium in the first phase of the agreement, forcing US negotiators to threaten renewed military action if Tehran refused.

US officials also acknowledged that some of the most contentious issues — particularly how Iran would surrender or neutralise its stockpile of highly enriched uranium — had effectively been postponed to later negotiations.

Tasnim news agency said Iran had not agreed to any new measures related to its nuclear programme and insisted the Strait of Hormuz would not simply return to its pre-war status.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.