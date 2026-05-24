Diplomacy and defiance: Why Iran is seeking a deal — without backing down

While Iranian officials worked through regional mediators to advance a proposed framework aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing the risk of renewed US strikes, military commanders and state media continued issuing threats and preparing the public for the possibility of another war.

According to The New York Times, three senior Iranian officials said Tehran had agreed in principle to a memorandum of understanding that would halt fighting on multiple fronts, reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls or fees, lift the US naval blockade on Iran, and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that a peace agreement with Iran had been “largely negotiated”, though he stressed that final details were still being worked out.

“The Iranians have shown that Trump can achieve less through threats and coercion than through diplomacy,” Omid Memarian, a senior analyst at DAWN, a Washington-based think tank, told the newspaper. “For both sides, negotiations are becoming unavoidable because of the enormous costs of continuing the war.”

The proposed framework would reportedly create a temporary truce lasting between 30 and 60 days, during which negotiations would continue over the most contentious issues — including Iran’s uranium stockpile, sanctions relief and the future of its nuclear programme.

“We will make the enemy regret any renewed aggression against Iran,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and one of the country’s key wartime figures, said in an audio message cited by the report, adding that Iranian forces had used the ceasefire period to rebuild capabilities.

The report also said Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has remained largely out of public view since succeeding his father following the February strikes, had authorised Ghalibaf to make decisions regarding the negotiations.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.