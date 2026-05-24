UAE President and leaders discuss regional developments in joint phone call

Those taking part in the call included President Donald Trump of the United States of America; His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.