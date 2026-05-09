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UAE and Lebanese presidents stress unity and regional stability

Both leaders stress stronger ties and support for regional peace and security efforts

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UAE and Lebanese presidents stress unity and regional stability

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, during which he renewed Lebanon’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE. He also affirmed Lebanon’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its territory and people.

The two sides discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of development cooperation, affirming their commitment to continuing to strengthen ties in a manner that supports prosperity for their peoples.

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The call also addressed developments in Lebanon and ongoing efforts to reinforce security and stability in the country. President Aoun praised the UAE’s longstanding support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the aspirations of its people for security and stability.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the Middle East, stressing the importance of supporting efforts to advance peace and strengthen the foundations of regional security and stability for the benefit and prosperity of all peoples in the region.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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