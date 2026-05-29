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UAE expresses solidarity with Kenya after deadly girls’ school dormitory fire

Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends condolences after fire kills students in Kenya

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Kenya.
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Kenya.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Kenya following a fire at a girls’ school dormitory in Nakuru that left several students dead and injured.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Kenya.

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The ministry also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

The fire broke out at a boarding facility for female students in Nakuru, one of Kenya’s most populous counties, resulting in multiple casualties and prompting an emergency response from local authorities.

The UAE reaffirmed its support for Kenya during this difficult time and expressed its sympathy with all those affected by the tragedy.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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