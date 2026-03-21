UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea after factory fire

Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends condolences and wishes quick recovery of the wounded
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Korea following the fire that broke out at an automotive parts factory in the city of Daejeon, which resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Republic of Korea, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.
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