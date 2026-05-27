Sharjah brings Emirati culture to Poland as Warsaw Book Fair opens

UAE to showcase literature, poetry, heritage, arts as Guest of Honour
Dubai: Sharjah will open tomorrow, Thursday, as Guest of Honour at the fifth edition of the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, presenting a wide-ranging cultural programme that spotlights Emirati literature, poetry, arts, heritage, and publishing.
Held in the Polish capital from May 28 to 31, the fair will see Sharjah lead a major UAE cultural presence under the slogan “Two Civilisations. One Language of Letters,” aimed at strengthening literary and cultural ties between the Arab world and Europe.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, will head the emirate’s delegation.
Sharjah’s pavilion will host 21 cultural, academic, and media institutions, alongside 36 Emirati writers, poets, academics, and artists and 15 Polish participants.
The programme includes 35 cultural activities, featuring 28 panel discussions, four poetry evenings, and three workshops for children. Events will take place across the fairgrounds, the University of Warsaw, and the Grochoteka Public Library.
Visitors will also experience 18 live performances by the Sharjah National Band, showcasing traditional Emirati music and performing arts.
The slogan “Two Civilisations. One Language of Letters” reflects the cultural and visual connections between Arabic and Polish scripts, using literature and language as bridges between societies.
One of the highlights is the “Tasawurat” (Visions) project, which brings together 10 artists and designers from the UAE and Poland. The initiative features poster artworks inspired by Arabic and Polish poetry, exploring themes such as humanity, nature, the sea, and existential reflection.
As part of the Guest of Honour programme, the University of Warsaw will host a series of cultural discussions focused on the UAE’s creative landscape.
Sessions include “The Pivotal Role of the Emirate of Sharjah in Theatre,” examining Sharjah’s contribution to Arab theatre, and “The Voice of Emirati Poetry,” featuring readings by Emirati poets.
Moreover, the programme will discuss developments in the Emirati novel, Arab cultural movements, and literary exchange between the Arab world and international audiences.
Additionally, Sharjah’s pavilion will feature six Emirati and Arab literary works translated into Polish, giving readers direct access to Arabic literature and contemporary Emirati writing.
The participation also places a spotlight on children’s and young adult literature through storytelling sessions and workshops designed to encourage young readers to engage with books across cultures.
Institutions taking part include the Al Qasimi Publications, Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Book Authority, and Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, together with the Emirates Writers Union, Emirates Publishers Association, Emirates Library and Information Association, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Sharjah Literary Agency and Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association.
Also participating are the UAEBBY, Kalimat Group, Kalimat Foundation, and the PublisHer initiative, along with the Sharjah Department of Culture, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Archaeology Authority, and Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
The delegation includes leading Emirati cultural figures, poets, academics, and artists, among them Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Fahad Al Mamari, Khulood Al Mualla, Dhaen Shaheen Al Nuaimi, Dr. Hind Al Mashmoom, Mohammed bin Dakhin Al Matroushi, Kaltham Abdullah, Salha Ghabish, Abdulrahman Al Hemeiri, Nadia Al Najjar, Dr. Habib Ghuloom, Dr. Abdul Hakim Al Zubaidi, Sheikha Al Mutairi, Amira BuKadra, Ali Al Shaali, Dr. Latifa Al Haj, Fatima Al Hammadi, Saeed Mohammed, Dalal Al Jaberi, Nasir Nasrallah, Khaled Al Khawar, and Alya Al Hammadi.
This year’s Warsaw International Book Fair is expected to host more than 1,200 events, including author talks, literary discussions, workshops, networking sessions, and book launches, reinforcing its standing as one of Europe’s leading cultural and publishing gatherings.