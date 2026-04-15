UAE showcases publishing talent at children’s book fair in Italy

Emirates Publishers Association explores high-quality prospects in children's literature
Dubai: The UAE is strengthening its presence on the global publishing map with the participation of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) at the 2026 edition of the Bologna Children's Book Fair.
The event has been widely regarded as the world’s leading platform dedicated to children and young adult's publishing. Held from April 13 to 16 in Bologna, Italy, the fair has gathered top publishers, authors, illustrators, agents, translators, and content specialists, offering a gateway for international collaboration and rights exchange.
EPA’s participation has aimed to help Emirati publishers expand into global markets, build strategic partnerships, and stay aligned with the latest trends shaping the young generation’s literature.
At the fair, the association has showcased a curated group of Emirati publishing houses that reflect the diversity and creativity of the local industry.
These include Alamkoum Publishing & Distribution, known for blending storytelling with play-based learning; Mimo Quirks, which focuses on visual storytelling and artistic design; and Ghaf Publishing, which promotes reading culture through high-quality books inspired by local identity.
According to Rashid Al Kous, executive director of EPA, the initiative is part of "a comprehensive strategic vision" to advance the UAE’s publishing sector.
He has noted that the fair paves way for knowledge exchange and collaboration with leading international publishers, helping to boost the competitiveness of Arabic literature.
"The fair represents a strategic platform for anticipating the future of children's publishing and engaging with the rapid transformations shaping this vital sector. It enables our publishers to develop more innovative, competitive, and sustainable models that contribute to building generations of readers connected to knowledge, an objective that lies at the core of our strategic priorities," said Al Kous.
EPA’s continued participation in major international events has reinforced its long-term commitment to supporting the local publishing ecosystem.
Through partnerships, knowledge exchange, and global exposure, the association is helping spread the reach of Arabic content and build up the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub for the publishing and the book industry.