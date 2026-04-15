GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE showcases publishing talent at children’s book fair in Italy

Emirates Publishers Association explores high-quality prospects in children's literature

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Bologna Children's Book Fair 2026 was held from April 13 to 16 in the Italian city of Bologna
The Bologna Children's Book Fair 2026 was held from April 13 to 16 in the Italian city of Bologna
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE is strengthening its presence on the global publishing map with the participation of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) at the 2026 edition of the Bologna Children's Book Fair.

The event has been widely regarded as the world’s leading platform dedicated to children and young adult's publishing. Held from April 13 to 16 in Bologna, Italy, the fair has gathered top publishers, authors, illustrators, agents, translators, and content specialists, offering a gateway for international collaboration and rights exchange.

EPA’s participation has aimed to help Emirati publishers expand into global markets, build strategic partnerships, and stay aligned with the latest trends shaping the young generation’s literature.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Homegrown talent

At the fair, the association has showcased a curated group of Emirati publishing houses that reflect the diversity and creativity of the local industry.

These include Alamkoum Publishing & Distribution, known for blending storytelling with play-based learning; Mimo Quirks, which focuses on visual storytelling and artistic design; and Ghaf Publishing, which promotes reading culture through high-quality books inspired by local identity.

Strategic vision for growth

According to Rashid Al Kous, executive director of EPA, the initiative is part of "a comprehensive strategic vision" to advance the UAE’s publishing sector.

He has noted that the fair paves way for knowledge exchange and collaboration with leading international publishers, helping to boost the competitiveness of Arabic literature.

"The fair represents a strategic platform for anticipating the future of children's publishing and engaging with the rapid transformations shaping this vital sector. It enables our publishers to develop more innovative, competitive, and sustainable models that contribute to building generations of readers connected to knowledge, an objective that lies at the core of our strategic priorities," said Al Kous.

Strengthening UAE’s global publishing role

EPA’s continued participation in major international events has reinforced its long-term commitment to supporting the local publishing ecosystem.

Through partnerships, knowledge exchange, and global exposure, the association is helping spread the reach of Arabic content and build up the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub for the publishing and the book industry.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEEurope

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi (2nd from right) says that hosting the IBBY 2-23 congress reflects the UAE’s deep belief in the power of words

UAE to host 42nd IBBY International Congress in Sharjah

11m ago3m read
Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair moves to September

2m read
Fair to partly cloudy skies with moderate to fresh winds forecast.

UAE to see clouds, dust and rain in coming days

2m read
Why reading matters in a world of constant distraction

Why reading matters in a world of constant distraction

5m read