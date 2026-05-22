BITS Pilani Dubai campus connects 400+ students with 80+ UAE recruiters at 11th Annual Career Fair

Parina Parekh, a final-year B.E. Computer Science student who attended the fair, expressed "It was great to be part of today’s Career Fair and interact with so many well-known companies from different industries. As students, opportunities like this really help us understand industry expectations and connect academics with the professional world. The entire event was organized very smoothly, and I truly appreciate the Career Services team for putting together such a valuable platform for both students and companies."