Why this Dubai-based Iraqi dentist treats some patients for free

Helping patients who can't afford treatment is his way of giving back to the UAE
Dubai: For Dr. Osama Al Hashmi, the most rewarding part of being a dentist is not measured by the number of patients he sees or years he has spent in practice. It is the moments when he can help someone who would otherwise go without treatment.
As the owner of Osama Al Hashimi Dental Clinic in Deira, Dubai, the Iraqi expatriate offers reduced fees to patients facing financial hardship and, in some cases, treats them free of charge.
"There are patients who delay treatment because they are unable to afford it. Some are dealing with financial difficulties, health concerns, or personal circumstances that make dental care feel out of reach," Al Hashmi told Gulf News.
"Whenever I am able to help, I offer reduced fees and, in certain cases, treatment at no cost. I do not see this as something extraordinary. For me, it is simply part of the responsibility that comes with my profession."
He knows that untreated dental problems can affect more than oral health and even small acts of support can make a difference.
"Giving back does not always have to come through a large campaign or organisation. Sometimes, it begins with listening to one patient, understanding their situation, and finding a way to help them receive the care they need."
It is also his way of expressing gratitude to the country that has shaped his life for more than two decades.
"The UAE has given me many opportunities to grow and build my career, and supporting people within the community is one of the ways I can express my gratitude and give something meaningful in return."
Al Hashmi's journey to the UAE has started with a difficult decision.
Leaving Iraq in 2000 has meant walking away from his home, familiar surroundings, and the life he had always known. But growing instability has made it increasingly difficult to plan for the future.
"As a dentist, I wanted to continue learning, improve my skills, and gain wider professional experience. In an unstable environment, opportunities for education, career development, and personal growth can become very limited," recalled Al Hashmi.
The UAE has offered him the sense of safety, stability, and possibility he was looking for.
"It gave me the opportunity to practise my profession in a secure environment, meet people from different cultures, and continue developing both personally and professionally."
Al Hashmi has made the UAE his home in 2003. Looking back, he has regarded it as one of the defining decisions of his life.
"Over the years, the UAE has become much more than the country where I work. It has become a place where I was able to build my career, grow with confidence, and create a meaningful life."
Even after decades in dentistry, Al Hashmi believes learning should never stop. He still regularly attends lectures, conferences, workshops, and professional events in the UAE and overseas to stay current with advances in the field.
"These experiences have allowed me to learn from respected specialists, keep up with developments in dentistry, and provide better care to my patients," shared Al Hashmi.
Working in the UAE has exposed him to patients from a wide range of nationalities and cultures, broadening both his professional skills and personal outlook.
"The UAE played an important role in my growth. It gave me access to international conferences, respected experts, and a diverse professional community."
According to Al Hashmi, success is about continuous improvement, not only in one's career but also as a person.
"The opportunities available in the UAE allowed me to grow not only as a dentist, but also as a person," exclaimed Al Hashmi.
"It taught me that success is not only about building a career. It is also about remaining committed to learning, serving others, and becoming better with every experience."
Moreover, he has emphasised that no achievement is accomplished alone.
"Success is rarely achieved alone. It takes patience, dedication, and people working together towards the same goal."
Having spent more than 20 years building a life in the UAE, Al Hashmi has encouraged fellow expats to make the most of the opportunities around them.
"Life away from home can be challenging, but it can also open doors to learning, growth, and new possibilities," described Al Hashmi.
He has reminded people to remain patient during difficult periods and invest in continuous learning.
"The world is changing quickly, particularly in science and professional practice, so continuous learning is very important. Whatever your profession may be, there is always something new to discover and a better version of yourself to work towards."
Additionally, Al Hashmi has highlighted that success extends beyond professional milestones.
"It is also about the people who stand beside you, the lessons you learn along the way, and how you use your experience to support others."
His final message reflects the philosophy that has guided both his career and his life in the UAE.
"The UAE offers many opportunities, but it is up to each of us to recognise them, work hard, and build a life that we can be proud of."