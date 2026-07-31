How UAE small businesses survive and thrive during summer

Across various sectors, entrepreneurs have been finding ways to stay connected with customers, improve operations, and discover new sources of growth.

Dubai: When temperatures rise and many UAE residents pack their bags for summer holidays, some businesses prepare for quieter days. But for a growing number of small business owners, summer is not simply a slow season, it is a test of strategy, resilience, and creativity.

The clinic reviews its systems, invests in additional training, and prepares its team to provide an improved experience when patients return.

"Every summer, many of our patients travel for their holidays, so appointments naturally slow down. Rather than seeing this as a setback, we use the quieter period as a chance to improve," Al Hashimi told Gulf News.

For dental clinics, summer often brings a natural decline in appointments as families travel abroad. But Dr. Osama Al Hashimi, owner of Osama Al Hashimi Dental Clinic, has seen the period differently.

He believes businesses should use slower periods to strengthen their services and relationships, rather than simply waiting for customer activity to increase.

"It has never been only about numbers. It has always been about earning people’s trust."

Beyond appointments, maintaining patient relationships has remained a priority. Through social media, the clinic shares practical oral health advice and treatment information, while seasonal offers encourage patients to consider dental care before travelling or after returning.

With vehicles often unused while owners are away, customers can return from their holidays to a serviced car.

"As summer is the time when a lot are planning to go on vacation, it is also the time when we engage customers to plan on dropping off their cars for any repair and maintenance requirements," shared Sarmiento.

Frando Sarmiento, partner, co-founder, and advisor of Luxurion FF Auto Service Centre, has noted that the timing benefits both customers and businesses.

For automotive businesses, summer has created a different kind of opportunity. Many customers have used their holidays as a convenient time to send their vehicles for service and repairs.

"If they are not as engaged with clients because they feel it should be a lean month, the more that it's the time to eat up on market share and win more customers."

Moreover, the season can bring increased demand, particularly for air conditioning and heat-related vehicle concerns. To help customers plan their expenses, the company has offered consultations on annual service contracts and warranty options.

However, summer has also brought workplace challenges. Due to extreme heat and humidity at the warehouse premises, the company has extended the lunch break for employees from 1pm to 2pm to 1pm to 3pm.

He has mentioned that many customers continue to enjoy ramen either in the restaurant’s air-conditioned dining area or from home through takeaway and delivery.

Nico De Guzman, chairman and chief design officer of Ichiryu Ramenhouse, has highlighted that the restaurant experienced one of its strongest seasons during the warmer months, despite the common assumption that customers avoid hot food in hot weather.

For some businesses, summer is not a period of decline at all.

"Don't assume that summer automatically means slow business. Every brand has its own customer behaviour, so it is important to understand your market."

The experience has challenged a common business assumption that every industry follows the same seasonal pattern.

To keep customers engaged, the restaurant has focused on social media activity, collaborations with content creators, loyalty programmes, and seasonal promotions.

The main challenge has not been attracting customers, but ensuring the business can maintain the same quality and service during periods of strong demand.

"Summer in the UAE is one of the most challenging seasons for restaurants," described Galang, noting the impact of lower foot traffic and the operational demands created by high temperatures.

According to Liberty Galang, owner of Naderang restaurant, the focus during the season has been on strengthening operations and expanding beyond traditional dine-in customers.

For many restaurants, summer still brings a drop in footfall as residents travel or spend more time indoors.

"Summer is not just a season to survive, it’s also an opportunity to improve your systems, strengthen customer relationships, and explore new sources of income."

Galang has stressed that building different sources of income helps businesses become more prepared for seasonal changes.

It has also expanded into wholesale, supplying desserts to cafes and business partners across the UAE.

The restaurant has responded to these challenges by maintaining strict food safety practices, regularly servicing equipment, and strengthening partnerships with delivery platforms to make ordering easier for customers.

"This approach changes how our outreach is received because we're already in the habit of following up as a way of caring for the relationship," explained Malabad.

She has underscored that promotions work best when they are supported by genuine customer relationships. The cafeteria regularly checks in with customers throughout the year, not only when it has an offer to promote.

For Regina Malabad, owner of Pansit Malabad cafeteria, surviving summer has been about maintaining relationships long before customers need a product.

Additionally, she has emphasised that strong relationships with suppliers are equally important, particularly during slower months when businesses need more flexibility with expenses.

The businesses that succeed through the summer months are those that continue investing in quality, people, and relationships. Because when the season changes and customers return, the businesses that have been prepared during the quieter months are the ones ready to grow.

For some, it has been a chance to improve systems. For others, it has been a time to expand services, rethink customer engagement, or explore new revenue streams.

Although each business faces different challenges, the message from UAE entrepreneurs is that summer should not be viewed only as a difficult season.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.