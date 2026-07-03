Summer is here, so is our next chapter

Our readers are everything to us, so now it is time to take action to improve your experience while preparing for the resurgence of the UAE. You will have seen that we are back to 20 pages in the newspaper, including the four-page business update. There is more international news, in-depth reporting, sport, entertainment, and explainers. We had to make some changes due to the recent crisis, but we’ve always been determined to reverse them as soon as possible.