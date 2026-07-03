Summer is here, so is our next chapter

Next few weeks may be quieter for some, but at Gulf News we’re picking up the pace
The school term is ending, the temperatures are rising and the airport is full. Peak summer has finally arrived.
I’m still getting used to these sweltering weeks, despite growing up in Saudi Arabia (the UK has softened me up). I’m currently in the ‘how does it get even hotter than this?’ stage as we await the humidity to surge further in the coming days.
While I struggle, my two boys have kept playing football outside (somehow), turning up at the playing field with enough water to fill a small aquarium. That is now coming to an end with indoor summer camps set to begin. I recently had a search for a few and, wow, they do not come cheap.
After discussing with other parents in the office, we’ve been taking a look at what is on offer. Parents feel they have to find something to keep their children away from screens but it comes with a hefty bill.
This talking point is all part of a wider summer content plan we have set ourselves as we look into the main topics that impact all of our lives at this time of year. We’ll have a real focus on , and activities before focusing on education, along with our usual business push. If you have an idea or you think we’re missing something, do let me know.
While we continue to provide the latest updates, summer is usually a time when things slow down. A time to take stock of how 2026 has been so far and to plan for the busy months ahead. However, at Gulf News we’ve decided that this is the time to accelerate and not wait.
Our readers are everything to us, so now it is time to take action to improve your experience while preparing for the resurgence of the UAE. You will have seen that we are back to 20 pages in the newspaper, including the four-page business update. There is more international news, in-depth reporting, sport, entertainment, and explainers. We had to make some changes due to the recent crisis, but we’ve always been determined to reverse them as soon as possible.
During the last few months, I’ve had several readers contact me with feedback on what we are doing. I appreciate every email and phone call, and I listen and take notes from every single one. I hope those who have been in touch have seen that we don’t just listen, we act - and we act quickly. Now is the time to subscribe to ensure you get the paper to your door from Monday to Friday.
If you are travelling in the coming days, I wish you a safe and happy journey. Please make sure you and updated and do take advantage of our ePaper while you are overseas.
These fallow weeks can often feel like a new desert here at Gulf News HQ, but this year looks to be different with more and more announcements, updates and insights as the country prepares for a big end to the year. We’ll keep you updated on those wherever you may be.
You can also keep updated on our World Cup coverage, including everyone’s favourite avian predictor: . He’s on an amazing run.
I’ve been following England throughout the competition, which has felt like a form of torture at certain points. This is the peak of the sport but some of the players seem to be struggling to get out of basecamp.
The team I’ve actually enjoyed watching the most has been Morocco. Dazzling displays, drama and dynamic fans that every country would be proud of. Can they go all the way? Dima Maghrib!
I hope you have a great weekend in the shade and England and Morocco are celebrating come Monday morning.