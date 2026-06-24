Passengers advised to use early check-in options
Dubai: Emirates has issued a summer travel advisory for passengers flying from Dubai, warning of higher passenger volumes during the peak holiday season.
The airline said in an advisory that travellers should arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure as security and immigration procedures may take longer than usual during busy periods.
Passengers are also required to be at their boarding gates at least 60 minutes before departure.
Emirates advised travellers to allow extra time to reach Dubai International Airport due to possible traffic delays. Passengers can also use the Dubai Metro to reach Emirates Terminal 3.
The metro operates from 5am to midnight from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, from 5am to 1am on Fridays, and from 8am to midnight on Sundays.
The summer months are among the busiest travel periods for Dubai, with many residents heading overseas for school holidays, family visits and seasonal breaks.
Dubai International Airport (DXB), Emirates' home base, recorded one of its busiest summer periods in 2025, with 24.2 million passengers passing through the airport between July and September — the busiest quarter in its 65-year history.
To reduce waiting times at the airport, Emirates said passengers can use several check-in options before arriving.
Travellers can check in online or through the Emirates app, select seats, and complete their travel requirements in advance.
Passengers can also:
Check in and drop bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours ahead for flights to the US
Use self check-in and bag drop kiosks or Emirates Check-in Ports
Register for Emirates Biometrics through the Emirates app if they are Emirates Skywards members
Book Home Check-in, where agents collect bags from the passenger’s location
The airline also offers check-in facilities closer to home, available from 24 hours to four hours before flights, except for US-bound flights.
These include Emirates City Check-in Ajman, which is open 24/7, and Emirates City Check-in and Travel Store at ICD Brookfield Place, which operates from 8am to 10pm daily. From July 1, opening hours will extend from 8am to midnight.
Emirates said passengers should ensure their contact details are updated under Manage Your Booking to receive travel updates.