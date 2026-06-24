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Emirates issues summer travel alert for Dubai passengers

Passengers advised to use early check-in options

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Passengers are being advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours early and give plenty of time to clear immigration and security.
Passengers are being advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours early and give plenty of time to clear immigration and security.
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Dubai: Emirates has issued a summer travel advisory for passengers flying from Dubai, warning of higher passenger volumes during the peak holiday season.

The airline said in an advisory that travellers should arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure as security and immigration procedures may take longer than usual during busy periods.

Passengers are also required to be at their boarding gates at least 60 minutes before departure.

Emirates advised travellers to allow extra time to reach Dubai International Airport due to possible traffic delays. Passengers can also use the Dubai Metro to reach Emirates Terminal 3.

The metro operates from 5am to midnight from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, from 5am to 1am on Fridays, and from 8am to midnight on Sundays.

The summer months are among the busiest travel periods for Dubai, with many residents heading overseas for school holidays, family visits and seasonal breaks.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), Emirates' home base, recorded one of its busiest summer periods in 2025, with 24.2 million passengers passing through the airport between July and September — the busiest quarter in its 65-year history.

Emirates recommends early check-in options

To reduce waiting times at the airport, Emirates said passengers can use several check-in options before arriving.

Travellers can check in online or through the Emirates app, select seats, and complete their travel requirements in advance.

Passengers can also:

  • Check in and drop bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours ahead for flights to the US

  • Use self check-in and bag drop kiosks or Emirates Check-in Ports

  • Register for Emirates Biometrics through the Emirates app if they are Emirates Skywards members

  • Book Home Check-in, where agents collect bags from the passenger’s location

The airline also offers check-in facilities closer to home, available from 24 hours to four hours before flights, except for US-bound flights.

These include Emirates City Check-in Ajman, which is open 24/7, and Emirates City Check-in and Travel Store at ICD Brookfield Place, which operates from 8am to 10pm daily. From July 1, opening hours will extend from 8am to midnight.

Emirates said passengers should ensure their contact details are updated under Manage Your Booking to receive travel updates.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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