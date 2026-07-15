Emirates

No major cancellations or delays reported. The airline said it is expecting a high volume of passengers travelling from Dubai during the summer peak travel season. Emirates is currently flying to 137 destinations across 72 countries as it rebuilds its network, with rebooking or refunds available depending on booking conditions.

Over the weekend, Emirates flight EK789 landed at Accra International Airport for the first time, marking the next phase of growth for the airline in Ghana. It has also introduced a new flexible payment solution for its Indian customers, allowing travellers to pay conveniently in affordable monthly instalments.

Emirates also announced it has reached a landmark 100 aircraft refurbished under its retrofit programme, the largest known undertaken by any airline globally.