Several airlines have suspended Dubai routes, with some pauses running into October
Dubai: Passengers flying to and from Dubai are facing schedule changes after several international airlines suspended, cancelled or delayed the resumption of services because of the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
The disruption affects carriers across Europe, North America and Asia, with some Dubai routes paused until August, September or the end of the summer season. Travellers with confirmed bookings are being advised to check airline websites and apps before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to further changes.
Airlines are also adjusting flight paths in response to regional airspace restrictions, with some carriers rerouting services to maintain operations while others have kept Dubai flights on hold for longer.
Air Canada has cancelled flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv until September 7.
The suspension affects passengers travelling between Canada and the region during the summer period, when demand is typically higher because of school holidays, family visits and onward connections.
Passengers booked on affected services should check directly with the airline for rebooking, refund or rerouting options.
Air France has suspended flights to Dubai and Beirut until June 17, while Tel Aviv services are paused until June 14.
The airline had also suspended flights to Riyadh until June 2, with tickets for a first flight on June 6 available on its website.
KLM has suspended flights to Dubai until August 2. Its Riyadh and Dammam services are suspended until July 12.
The suspension affects passengers using Paris or Amsterdam as a connection point into Dubai and other Middle East destinations.
Cathay Pacific has suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh until August 31.
The Hong Kong-based airline said passengers booked to travel during the affected period may rebook, reroute or refund their tickets under its waiver policy.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and will remain agile in our response. The safety of our customers and people guides every decision we make,” the airline said in a statement.
British Airways has paused flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman until the end of the summer season, with services scheduled to resume on October 25.
The airline has also delayed the resumption of Doha flights until August 1 and Riyadh flights until August 8.
When services resume, British Airways is expected to operate a reduced schedule on several Middle East routes. Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv are expected to return with one daily flight, while the airline is dropping Jeddah as a destination.
The Dubai reduction is significant for travellers who usually rely on British Airways for direct services between London and Dubai, especially during peak holiday periods.
Lufthansa Group carriers have extended several Middle East suspensions, including services to Dubai.
Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways will continue suspending Dubai flights until September 13.
Eurowings, the group’s low-cost carrier, has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until October 24. Its Tel Aviv flights are suspended until July 9, Beirut flights until June 12 and Erbil flights until June 22.
Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its Singapore-Dubai service until August 2.
Passengers booked on Singapore-Dubai flights during the suspension period should check their booking status directly with the airline.
Wizz Air has suspended flights from mainland European destinations to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until mid-September.
Virgin Atlantic has suspended its London-Dubai service for the rest of the winter season, bringing forward the end of a route that had been scheduled to operate until March 28.
“The recent escalation in the Middle East has brought forward the end of our operation for this season,” the airline said.
Virgin Atlantic said affected passengers should contact the airline, with teams working to support those who still need to travel, including by exploring arrangements with other carriers where possible.
Passengers flying to or from Dubai should confirm their flight status before travelling to the airport, especially if they are booked with foreign carriers that have announced route suspensions or schedule reductions.
Travellers should also check whether they are eligible for a refund, credit voucher, free date change or rerouting, as policies vary by airline and ticket type.
- With inputs from Reuters.