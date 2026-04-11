Philippine carriers flight suspensions: Key dates, affected flights, and what to do

Middle East routes halted amid safety concerns, here are options if you’re affected
Dubai: Travellers flying between the Philippines and the Middle East are facing disruptions after flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) have suspended several routes due to ongoing security concerns.
With many passengers affected, especially overseas Filipinos, here is a guide to the key details and what steps to take.
Airlines have noted that the decision has been made in response to the developing situation in the region. PAL has warned of “potential risks to critical infrastructure and overall airspace safety,” stating that unpredictable conditions such as restricted airspace, sudden closures, and limited routing options have led to the move.
“We are taking a more cautious approach based on our safety assessment, recognising that operating conditions vary by airline,” said PAL in its advisory no. 19.
Similarly, CEB has bared that it is continuing to assess flights and that further schedule adjustments remain possible.
PAL has cancelled its Manila–Dubai–Manila services, including flights PR 658/659, as well as its Manila–Doha and Doha–Manila flights PR 684 and PR 685, until May 31. PR 685 from Doha to Manila scheduled for June 1 has also been cancelled.
Moreover, Manila– Riyadh–Manila flights, specifically PR 654/655, have been suspended until April 9, as the airline continues to review operating conditions.
On the other hand, CEB has cancelled all its Dubai flights until April 30. It has mentioned that passengers booked to travel up to May 31 may still avail of flexible options.
Passengers affected by PAL cancellations can move to another available flight in the same cabin without paying extra, depending on seat availability.
Travellers may also convert their tickets into travel credits with a 20 percent bonus or opt for a full refund.
“Processing takes approximately eight days due to high volume of requests related to Middle East flight cancellations, with total posting time of two to four weeks depending on bank processing,” explained the flag carrier.
For those who have booked through travel agents, PAL has urged them to coordinate directly with the person in contact.
Meanwhile, CEB passengers can rebook flights within 30 days of their original travel date without paying the fare difference. If they choose to travel beyond that period, additional charges may apply.
Another option is to convert the ticket into a travel fund for future use or request a full refund.
“They may avail themselves of these options through the manage booking portal of the CEB website up to two hours before their scheduled time of departure,” stated the low-cost carrier.
There is no confirmed timeline for when normal flight operations will resume and further disruptions remain possible as the situation continues to evolve.
Passengers have been advised to regularly check their flight status and ensure their contact details are updated to receive timely notifications from the airlines.
With demand expected to be high for alternative flights, acting early, whether to rebook, request a refund, or convert tickets, can help avoid further inconvenience.