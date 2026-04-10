UAE travel: Saudia announces resumption of flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman

Partial services restart on key regional routes from April 11, 2026
Saudia has announced a partial resumption of operations to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman starting Saturday, 11 April 2026, restoring selected daily services across key regional routes. Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling as further updates will be issued through official channels.
The airline will operate the following daily flights:
• Jeddah – Dubai (DXB): SV588
• Jeddah – Amman (AMM): SV631
• Jeddah – Abu Dhabi (AUH): SV570
• Dubai – Jeddah: SV589
• Amman – Jeddah: SV632
• Abu Dhabi – Jeddah: SV571
Passengers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport. Saudia said further updates will be issued through its official channels as operations continue to normalise.