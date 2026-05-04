ADREC flags market rebound after soft March data; Dubai off-plan sales reach Dh19.7b
Dubai: Property markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are holding firm despite seasonal and regional headwinds seen last month, with fresh data pointing to steady demand and pricing, and continued development activity across both emirates.
New data from Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre shows residential activity has remained consistent over the past eight weeks, with April emerging as a stronger month. More than 3,200 residential units were sold in April, generating over Dh13 billion in transaction value and surpassing levels seen earlier in the year.
“Over the past eight weeks, market activity followed a pattern consistent with normal variation, with strong activity in January and February, moderation in March, and April recording activity levels similar to earlier in the year,” ADREC said.
The data reflects a market moving within expected seasonal cycles rather than showing signs of a slowdown. Ready home sales, often seen as a more immediate indicator of underlying demand, also remained stable. April recorded 529 ready unit transactions worth around Dh1.6 billion, in line with recent historical norms.
Pricing trends reinforce the picture of stability. Around 90% of listings showed no change or increases in asking prices over the period. Where adjustments occurred, they were limited, with most reductions below 10%, pointing to contained corrections rather than widespread declines.
The leasing segment continues to expand, with active residential leases rising steadily week-on-week since the start of the year, supported by high occupancy levels. At the same time, off-plan project launches remain active, with new developments from major developers continuing to enter the market, reflecting confidence in medium-term demand.
Dubai’s residential property market has held firm through a period of uncertainty, with sales prices having grown 21.1% year-on-year as of April 2026 at an average of Dh2.21 million, and are mostly flat quarter-on-quarter, as per Property Finder data.
“The market is absorbing pressure without losing ground,” it noted. Residential rents have adjusted from their January–February peaks, declining 6.7% in Dubai to an annual average of Dh140,000. “They remain flat year-on-year. This is a correction from a period of exceptional demand, not a change in direction,” it further added.
The market continues to be led by off-plan activity and higher-value transactions. Off-plan residential apartment sales reached Dh19.7 billion in April across 8,812 deals, according to data from Al Masdar Al Aqaari based on Dubai Land Department figures.
The April performance builds on a strong first quarter, where total property sales reached Dh176.7 billion from around 48,000 transactions, according to fäm Properties.
The divergence between value and volume remains a defining feature. While transaction volumes have grown modestly, total sales value has risen more sharply, reflecting higher prices and a growing share of premium assets.
Off-plan properties continue to dominate activity, accounting for roughly 70% of total transactions and value in the first quarter. Developers have sustained demand through a steady pipeline of new launches and flexible payment structures.
High-value transactions are increasingly shaping market performance. Deals exceeding Dh100 million, including units at Aman Residences Dubai and Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, are lifting overall averages and reinforcing the shift toward premium developments.
Recent analysis from Springfield Properties indicates that prices remain firm across both off-plan and secondary segments, particularly in villa communities and newly launched projects.
Across both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the direction remains aligned. Demand is holding steady, pricing remains resilient, and development pipelines continue to expand.
Dubai is seeing stronger value growth driven by off-plan and premium transactions, while Abu Dhabi reflects stability in volumes, pricing, and leasing activity.
Together, the data points to a property market that continues to absorb short-term disruptions while maintaining underlying strength.