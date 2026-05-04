Dubai: Property markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are holding firm despite seasonal and regional headwinds seen last month, with fresh data pointing to steady demand and pricing, and continued development activity across both emirates.

The data reflects a market moving within expected seasonal cycles rather than showing signs of a slowdown. Ready home sales, often seen as a more immediate indicator of underlying demand, also remained stable. April recorded 529 ready unit transactions worth around Dh1.6 billion, in line with recent historical norms.

“Over the past eight weeks, market activity followed a pattern consistent with normal variation, with strong activity in January and February, moderation in March, and April recording activity levels similar to earlier in the year,” ADREC said.

New data from Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre shows residential activity has remained consistent over the past eight weeks, with April emerging as a stronger month. More than 3,200 residential units were sold in April, generating over Dh13 billion in transaction value and surpassing levels seen earlier in the year.

Off-plan properties continue to dominate activity, accounting for roughly 70% of total transactions and value in the first quarter. Developers have sustained demand through a steady pipeline of new launches and flexible payment structures.

The divergence between value and volume remains a defining feature. While transaction volumes have grown modestly, total sales value has risen more sharply, reflecting higher prices and a growing share of premium assets.

The market continues to be led by off-plan activity and higher-value transactions. Off-plan residential apartment sales reached Dh19.7 billion in April across 8,812 deals, according to data from Al Masdar Al Aqaari based on Dubai Land Department figures.

“The market is absorbing pressure without losing ground,” it noted. Residential rents have adjusted from their January–February peaks, declining 6.7% in Dubai to an annual average of Dh140,000. “They remain flat year-on-year. This is a correction from a period of exceptional demand, not a change in direction,” it further added.

Dubai’s residential property market has held firm through a period of uncertainty, with sales prices having grown 21.1% year-on-year as of April 2026 at an average of Dh2.21 million, and are mostly flat quarter-on-quarter, as per Property Finder data.

The leasing segment continues to expand, with active residential leases rising steadily week-on-week since the start of the year, supported by high occupancy levels. At the same time, off-plan project launches remain active, with new developments from major developers continuing to enter the market, reflecting confidence in medium-term demand.

Pricing trends reinforce the picture of stability. Around 90% of listings showed no change or increases in asking prices over the period. Where adjustments occurred, they were limited, with most reductions below 10%, pointing to contained corrections rather than widespread declines.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.