Strong demand, fewer cancellations and clear rules keep rental sector on track
Dubai: Dubai’s rental market remained steady in the first quarter of 2026, with fresh data pointing to stable demand, fewer contract cancellations and continued investor confidence.
Figures from the Dubai Land Department show that rental contracts worth Dh32.2 billion were signed between January and March, underlining consistent activity across the market.
A total of 118,385 new rental contracts were recorded during the quarter, alongside 135,607 renewals. The high number of renewals suggests tenants are choosing to stay put, reflecting a level of comfort and trust in the market.
At the same time, contract cancellations dropped by 25 per cent — a key sign that the market is becoming more stable, with fewer sudden exits or disputes between landlords and tenants.
Industry observers say this points to a more balanced environment, where supply and demand are broadly aligned and price swings are less pronounced.
The number of registered real estate offices rose to 10,200, indicating strong participation from agencies and service providers. This expansion is helping improve service standards and giving tenants and landlords more options.
In addition, 3,599 real estate licences were issued across different activities. Brokerage services dominated the list, with 1,564 licences for sales and purchases, followed by 928 for leasing.
Other licences covered areas such as property management, valuation, consultancy, mortgage brokerage and auction services — highlighting the breadth of Dubai’s property ecosystem.
The diversity of licences reflects a market that is not only active but also well-supported by a range of professional services. From leasing and sales to valuation and legal support, the sector continues to evolve to meet the needs of investors and residents.
This wide service network also helps improve transparency and efficiency, making it easier for all parties to navigate the rental process.
The latest figures suggest Dubai’s rental market is holding firm, backed by clear regulations and steady economic conditions. With ongoing development projects and a consistent flow of tenants, the sector is expected to maintain its current pace in the months ahead.
Overall, the rental segment continues to play a key role in Dubai’s economy, offering stability while adapting to changing market needs.