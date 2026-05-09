Ask Gulf News: Can a Dubai landlord evict a tenant for shutting a business without notice?

1- You have to file the case in front of the Rental Dispute Center because the hotel shops are included in the application of Rental Laws according to Article (3) of Law No. (33) of 2008 Amending Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, which states that (The provisions of this Law will apply to land and Real Property leased out in the Emirate, excluding Real Property provided free of Rent by natural or legal persons as accommodation for their employees).