Ask Gulf News: What are your rights when a client refuses to pay for completed work?

It is established by Cassation Court No. 991/2025 (Commercial) that “a debtor's delay in paying what is due without a valid excuse constitutes harm to the creditor. This harm, resulting from the debtor's procrastination in payment, entitles the creditor to compensation, in accordance with the law. The debtor's deprivation of the creditor's right to benefit from their dues necessitates compensation, even if the debtor did not use the money for their own benefit.”