How the UAE helped this Nepali expat grow from cashier to finance leader

Arrived on a tourist visa in 2007, became a tech giant’s financial controller
Dubai: Barun Khanal still remembers the uncertainty he felt when he arrived in the UAE from Nepal in May 2007 on a three-month tourist visa.
Despite holding an MBA in finance, he had no job offer, no long-term plan, and no guarantee that he would succeed. To support himself, he took whatever work he could find, including a job as a cashier at a hotel.
Nearly two decades later, Khanal is a financial controller at a multinational technology conglomerate, managing the commercial and financial side of major airport infrastructure projects across the Gulf.
His story reflects what the UAE can offer to people willing to start small, work hard, and keep learning.
“My professional journey in the UAE was built step by step. My early years were not glamorous, and I think it is important to say that honestly. Like many expatriates, I started with simple roles and each one taught me discipline, accountability, and resilience,” Khanal told Gulf News.
Initially, Khanal has planned to gain international exposure and eventually return to Nepal. Instead, he has found himself drawn to the Emirates’ pace of development, safety, and multicultural environment.
“From the moment I arrived, I was genuinely impressed by the UAE. I felt this was a country where hard work and talent could create real opportunities regardless of where you come from,” recalled Khanal.
What began as a short visit slowly became a long-term future. His wife has joined him in the UAE in 2010 and together they built their life here. Today, their two children are studying in the UAE.
“This is not just the country where I work, it is where my family has grown, where my children are studying, and where we truly feel at home.”
Khanal has noted that every role he held in his early years such as a sales coordinator, project accountant, administrator, and even cashier, has taught him important lessons. A turning point came in 2012 when he joined his current company as a commercial administrator.
“It was a structured, high standard environment that challenged me in the best possible way,” described Khanal.
Over time, he has progressed to commercial officer, commercial project manager, and eventually financial controller.
According to him, one of the biggest strengths of the UAE workplace is that performance and commitment are recognised.
“The environment encourages professionalism, ownership, and continuous improvement. I was never limited by my nationality or background. Instead, I felt that if I delivered quality work consistently, opportunities would follow.”
Moreover, Khanal has credited the UAE’s competitive work culture for pushing him to continuously improve his skills through practical experience, self-learning, and professional certifications.
“The UAE taught me that career growth is not about where you start, but how committed you are to improving yourself.”
For much of his career, Khanal has worked in the commercial administration of airport baggage handling systems across the Gulf region.
His work has supported projects linked to Dubai Airports, Abu Dhabi Airports, King Khalid International Airport, and King Abdulaziz International Airport.
His responsibilities include budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, cost control, audit coordination, and project financial governance.
While his role is largely behind the scenes, Khanal has stressed that financial discipline is critical to ensuring the successful delivery of major airport infrastructure projects.
“It is personally rewarding to know that my work has contributed, even behind the scenes, to supporting millions of passengers travelling to and from Dubai Airports. Being part of the UAE’s growth story is something I take pride in,” exclaimed Khanal.
Like many long-term expats, Khanal has once considered eventually returning to Nepal. But over the years, the UAE became more than just a place to work.
“Home is not only the place you are born, but also the place where your life takes its most meaningful shape,” shared Khanal.
He has bared that safety, stability, and opportunities for children played a major role in his family’s decision to stay.
“As parents, these things matter deeply. Our two children are growing up here, receiving quality education, and experiencing a multicultural environment that prepares them for the global world. That gives confidence to families and professionals alike.”
Moreover, Khanal has praised the UAE’s leadership and stability during periods of regional uncertainty, saying it strengthened his family’s trust in the country.
“When you spend nearly two decades in a country, your connection becomes emotional, not just professional. For us, staying in the UAE is not simply a career decision. It is a family decision based on trust, security, and gratitude.”
Beyond his corporate career, Khanal has remained closely connected to the Nepali community in the UAE and often mentors newcomers starting their own journeys.
Drawing from his own experience, he gives advice on financial discipline, career growth, and adapting to life in the Emirates.
“If my journey can inspire even one person to believe in their own potential, that is something I value deeply. Many people focus only on immediate income, but I always remind them that building knowledge, credibility, and professional character creates lasting success,” explained Khanal.
His message to young professionals is simple, “Your first job is only the beginning, not your final identity. If you stay committed, keep learning, work with honesty, and remain patient, opportunities in the UAE can take you further than you ever expected.”