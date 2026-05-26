Choosing Dubai: How a Ukrainian expat turned risk into success

He abandoned plans for Europe after one visit to Dubai and built his businesses
Dubai: For many entrepreneurs, relocating to another country involves years of careful planning. But for Ukrainian entrepreneur Ivan Kroshnyi, the decision to move to Dubai happened almost overnight.
In late 2020, Kroshnyi has been preparing to settle in Andorra, attracted by its calm lifestyle and favourable tax environment for international business. But a short visit to Dubai changed his direction completely.
"Dubai immediately matched my pace and mindset. It felt open, fast, and ambitious," Kroshnyi told Gulf News.
By January 2021, he has cancelled his European residency plans and relocated permanently to the UAE.
Today, Kroshnyi oversees businesses across fintech, brokerage, hospitality, and logistics in 19 countries. But the biggest lesson Dubai has taught him was how to embrace calculated risk.
Soon after arriving in Dubai, Kroshnyi has met another entrepreneur through a business club. The conversation has quickly developed into a proposal to launch a brand together, what would later become Roasters Specialty Coffee House. However, the challenge has been the timing.
A prime retail location has become available, but competition for the space was high and a decision had to be made within hours.
"I had only a few hours to decide whether to invest my first million dollars into a retail sector that was completely new to me. I thought about it for two hours and said yes," recalled Kroshnyi.
The decision has become a turning point. The brand has since established itself in the UAE’s competitive café market and is now preparing for international expansion.
"That experience taught me to trust my intuition, but only when it is supported by clear business logic."
According to Kroshnyi, one of Dubai’s defining strengths is its willingness to support ambitious ideas.
"What I like most about Dubai is that the word impossible does not have the same weight here. If you have a serious idea, the question is usually not whether it can be done, but how quickly and how well it can be built," exclaimed Kroshnyi.
That mindset has encouraged him to launch Eco Way, an electric motorbike infrastructure project focused on the delivery sector.
The venture has aimed to support cleaner and smarter transport solutions for couriers while improving the efficiency of urban logistics.
"From a traditional business perspective, entering a large and competitive logistics market is a serious risk. But in the UAE, we saw an opportunity to contribute to the future of urban infrastructure."
Kroshnyi believes the country’s practical approach to innovation makes it easier for entrepreneurs to test and scale new ideas.
"If a project brings real value, solves a real problem, and fits the country’s development direction, there is a clear path to move forward. For entrepreneurs, that kind of environment is very powerful."
Kroshnyi has noted that Dubai has also taught him to become more selective about partnerships and business relationships.
"In a city where success and status are very visible, you learn to look deeper. You need to understand who has real substance, who can be a long term partner, and who is only presenting a polished image," explained Kroshnyi.
That ability to assess people carefully has become one of the most valuable skills he has developed in the UAE.
While global markets continue to face economic uncertainty, Kroshnyi has bared that diversification became central to his strategy.
"That balance is important. It protects the wider system and gives more stability to the people who depend on it, including our teams and partners across different markets," shared Kroshnyi.
He believes entrepreneurs today must focus not only on growth, but also on building structures that can absorb pressure during volatile periods.
Beyond his businesses, Kroshnyi has also become a mentor for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the UAE market.
With more than 200,000 English-speaking followers on social media, he frequently receives questions from startup founders exploring opportunities in the UAE and the wider Middle East.
His advice is often straightforward, ambition must be matched with preparation.
"Many entrepreneurs arrive with confidence, but they sometimes assume they can simply copy a model that worked in another country," said Kroshnyi.
For him, long-term success in the UAE depends on understanding local culture, respecting market dynamics, and maintaining financial discipline.
"I encourage them to build with risk management, financial discipline, and respect for the market, not only with ambition."
Even after several years in Dubai, Kroshnyi has highlighted that the city’s energy continues to motivate him.
"The pace of the city constantly pushes you to think bigger, move faster, and improve. There is always a new national strategy, a new infrastructure project, a new technology direction or a new business opportunity being created," stated Kroshnyi.
The UAE represents more than just a business destination, it is a place where entrepreneurs can actively shape the future.
"The UAE gives people a real chance to grow, but it rewards those who come prepared. Dream big, act quickly, but make sure the foundation is strong."