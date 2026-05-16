When success isn’t enough: Why this Filipino expat chose Dubai for a second beginning

He left behind a successful career in the Philippines to start over in the UAE
Dubai: There is a line in the film Burlesque where a character reflects on leaving everything behind after realising she no longer saw a future that inspired her.
For Filipino expatriate Mychal Feraren, that feeling became unexpectedly real. After more than a decade working at one of the Philippines’ mainstream television networks, where he rose to a senior management role in public affairs, he reached what many would consider a professional peak.
But success, he realised, does not always translate into fulfilment.
“I thought I had already achieved everything there was to aim for. I honestly believed I had already peaked, and that was it,” Feraren told Gulf News.
His first encounter with Dubai came in 2023, when he visited the UAE to attend his sister’s wedding. His sister has been living in the country for over 10 years.
It was a short trip, but one that stayed with him. For Feraren, Dubai is a city built on possibility, fast-moving, ambitious, and open to reinvention.
A year later, on a return visit, he passed through Dubai Media City, a moment he has described as a turning point.
“Cliché as it may sound, I immediately connected with the place. I felt like I would be missing a huge opportunity if I left Dubai again,” recalled Feraren.
Soon after, he resigned from his senior role in Manila and moved to the UAE, a decision that surprised many but felt instinctively right.
In Dubai, Feraren’s reset has been immediate and humbling. He has joined one of the city’s radio stations as a producer, stepping away from leadership into a junior role in a new media environment.
“It was difficult. I had to unlearn many things and remind myself to stay humble because I was starting over. I wasn’t a senior manager here,” exclaimed Feraren.
Like many expats in the UAE, he has understood that experience alone is not enough, adaptability, networks, and consistency matter just as much.
Despite international awards and recognitions in his earlier career, Feraren has highlighted that the UAE taught him a defining truth.
“Your achievements mean nothing if you stop innovating and improving. Delivering your best consistently takes a lot of work. Always be proud of yourself, but never stop growing and believing in what you can still achieve,” advised Feraren.
He has realised that achievements are respected, but not relied upon. That mindset has sharpened his focus and discipline.
Back in the Philippines, Feraren often found inspiration in everyday life, from crowded streets to jeepney rides, listening to ordinary conversations that shaped his creativity.
In the UAE, that feeling has resurfaced when he worked part-time as a barista. At the counter, he met people from across the world, each carrying stories of ambition, struggle, and transition.
An American tourist once offered encouragement during a difficult shift. Another encounter has been with a European customer who left a small tip that showed kindness even when he was “inexperienced and slow most of the time.”
Other moments have been more humbling, customers unable to afford small treats after long workdays. Whenever possible, he quietly helped bridge the gap.
“It made me feel connected to the heartbeat of the city. Hearing their stories made me appreciate many things I had previously taken for granted and reminded me how resilient people in Dubai truly are,” shared Feraren.
Such interactions display the emirate’s everyday multicultural reality, where thousands of stories intersect in simple, human moments.
One of Feraren’s key lessons in the UAE has been learning to filter external opinion.
“The UAE taught me to dream bigger. Living here showed me that reinvention is possible at any stage in life if you are willing to work for it. This country inspires people to push beyond their limits and embrace new beginnings, even when the path feels uncertain,” explained Feraren.
Instead of defending his resume, he has focused on rebuilding his craft, improving skills, staying disciplined, and letting work speak for itself.
Recently, he has been able to meet and speak with Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, during a period of heightened regional tensions, reaffirming his purpose.
According to Feraren, one of the UAE’s best qualities is its sense of community. From colleagues recommending him for opportunities to mentors quietly opening doors, small gestures often had a lasting impact.
Looking back, he has bared that moving to the UAE was not just a career shift, but a personal reset. More importantly, it has changed how he defines success.
“The UAE showed me that success becomes more meaningful when it creates opportunities for others as well. That sense of purpose is what motivates me every day,” said Feraren.
In a country known for attracting global talent and enabling reinvention, his journey tells a wider UAE truth, that in the Emirates, careers are not just continued, but often completely reimagined.