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Sanjay Dutt hails Dubai’s safety, talks fame, money, and reflects on ‘Dhurandhar’ blockbuster high

Bollywood actor reflects on Dubai, decades of highs and lows, & choosing to stay grounded

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai: “I was not worried about it at all, because my family never moved or ran away from Dubai.”

That’s how Sanjay Dutt reacted when asked about the recent regional tensions that left many UAE residents worried about safety and travel disruptions.

“My wife, everybody was here when the conflict was going on and the way UAE managed it was outstanding,” Dutt told Gulf News.

“They made the people feel safe during such a conflict also.” He was in Dubai to announce his collaboration with a local property developer.

For a man whose life has unfolded like a turbulent Bollywood drama -- complete with superstardom, prison sentences, addiction battles, public scandals and unlikely reinventions -- Dutt sounded remarkably unfazed.

The actor, who has increasingly made Dubai his base since 2020, is also riding high professionally. Nearly five decades after his debut, Dutt continues to command pop culture relevance with the same gravelly swagger that made films like Khalnayak, Vaastav and the Munna Bhai series iconic.

And now, with Dhurandhar emerging as one of Bollywood’s biggest talking points, Dutt finds himself back in blockbuster territory yet again.

But unlike younger stars intoxicated by box office hysteria, Dutt says success no longer changes him.

“I’ve been in the industry too long, what, nearly 50 years,” he said. “So whatever my life is, just the same way.”

That doesn’t mean he takes success lightly.

“It makes you feel really good,” Dutt said. “But it doesn’t let you fly, because if your wings get clipped, you crash.”

It’s a line that carries weight coming from Dutt, whose career has repeatedly swung between dizzying highs and devastating lows.

Despite being born into Bollywood royalty as the son of actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, the actor insisted survival in the industry ultimately comes down to grit.

“It’s a lot of hard work, and it’s how you position yourself,” he said.

“It’s not that because I am Mr Dutt and Nargis ji’s son that I am here. They can give me the initial push, but ultimately it depends on the person.”

And when the conversation turned to wealth, success and ambition, Dutt’s answer was unexpectedly simple.

“Be a good human being,” he said. “And you make it in life.”

When told that money naturally follows success, he agreed instantly.

“Money follows as long as you’re a good human being.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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bollywoodBollywood iconsDubai property

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