Dubai: “I was not worried about it at all, because my family never moved or ran away from Dubai.”

That’s how Sanjay Dutt reacted when asked about the recent regional tensions that left many UAE residents worried about safety and travel disruptions.

“My wife, everybody was here when the conflict was going on and the way UAE managed it was outstanding,” Dutt told Gulf News.

“They made the people feel safe during such a conflict also.” He was in Dubai to announce his collaboration with a local property developer.

For a man whose life has unfolded like a turbulent Bollywood drama -- complete with superstardom, prison sentences, addiction battles, public scandals and unlikely reinventions -- Dutt sounded remarkably unfazed.