Bollywood actor reflects on Dubai, decades of highs and lows, & choosing to stay grounded
Dubai: “I was not worried about it at all, because my family never moved or ran away from Dubai.”
That’s how Sanjay Dutt reacted when asked about the recent regional tensions that left many UAE residents worried about safety and travel disruptions.
“My wife, everybody was here when the conflict was going on and the way UAE managed it was outstanding,” Dutt told Gulf News.
“They made the people feel safe during such a conflict also.” He was in Dubai to announce his collaboration with a local property developer.
For a man whose life has unfolded like a turbulent Bollywood drama -- complete with superstardom, prison sentences, addiction battles, public scandals and unlikely reinventions -- Dutt sounded remarkably unfazed.
The actor, who has increasingly made Dubai his base since 2020, is also riding high professionally. Nearly five decades after his debut, Dutt continues to command pop culture relevance with the same gravelly swagger that made films like Khalnayak, Vaastav and the Munna Bhai series iconic.
And now, with Dhurandhar emerging as one of Bollywood’s biggest talking points, Dutt finds himself back in blockbuster territory yet again.
But unlike younger stars intoxicated by box office hysteria, Dutt says success no longer changes him.
“I’ve been in the industry too long, what, nearly 50 years,” he said. “So whatever my life is, just the same way.”
That doesn’t mean he takes success lightly.
“It makes you feel really good,” Dutt said. “But it doesn’t let you fly, because if your wings get clipped, you crash.”
It’s a line that carries weight coming from Dutt, whose career has repeatedly swung between dizzying highs and devastating lows.
Despite being born into Bollywood royalty as the son of actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, the actor insisted survival in the industry ultimately comes down to grit.
“It’s a lot of hard work, and it’s how you position yourself,” he said.
“It’s not that because I am Mr Dutt and Nargis ji’s son that I am here. They can give me the initial push, but ultimately it depends on the person.”
And when the conversation turned to wealth, success and ambition, Dutt’s answer was unexpectedly simple.
“Be a good human being,” he said. “And you make it in life.”
When told that money naturally follows success, he agreed instantly.
“Money follows as long as you’re a good human being.”