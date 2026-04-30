For Yami, the numbers mean something beyond records. Speaking to Grazia, she traced the industry's shift back to something simpler. "It was always a director's medium. It was always script and all those basic things that make a film, a film. The basics are back, so that's a massive shift. We were struggling to get people into theatres and figuring out things. But people thronging theatres tells you, we are ready, we want you to make amazing films, we'll watch and yes, we'll come repeatedly."