Ranveer Singh sequel storms past Rs10 billion, rewriting global box-office records
Dubai: The blockbuster Dhurandhar The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken Indian cinema by storm. Also known as Dhurandhar 2, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has now crossed the Rs10 billion mark globally, entering its second week with remarkable momentum. With no major new releases this week, the film looks set to extend its record-breaking streak even further.
In just 12 days, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in Rs13.922 billion worldwide. On its 12th day, the film earned Rs 253 million, pushing India’s total net collections to Rs 8,721.7 million and the overall gross in the country to over Rs10 billion.
The film set a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian movie to earn Rs1 billion in a single day in one language.
Globally, it has outperformed recent blockbusters like Pathaan and Gadar, cementing its position as one of the most successful Indian films of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, tracing his evolution from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to a powerful figure in the Karachi underworld.
The film is a sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar, which was the highest-grossing Hindi release of that year.
The sequel features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal, whose performances have drawn widespread acclaim.
In our review, we gave it three stars out of five calling it an entertainer that could have benefitted from trimming.
According to it, what made the first Dhurandhar work was its restraint and how Ranveer Singh’s undercover spy character Hamza stayed in the shadows, and even its political undertones felt measured. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, abandons that subtlety for scale, noise, and excess.
An origin story tracing Jaskirat Singh’s rise from aspiring soldier to elite operative, the sequel is loud, gory, and sprawling. At nearly four hours, it feels overlong, with at least 30 minutes that could have been trimmed. The action, while grand, often turns gratuitous, losing the tight thrill that defined the original.
Ranveer Singh dominates as a hyper-macho hero who faces little resistance, making the narrative feel one-note. The second half, in particular, plays like an ode to him. Attempts to weave in real-world elements, including demonetisation, feel forced, while overt political messaging lacks nuance. But those who love Ranveer Singh and Dhar will enjoy the ride.