GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 2 billion mark before first show; Jawan’s record shattered

The film has already raced ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already pocketed Rs 200 crore gross worldwide, and the first projector hasn't even warmed up yet.

With the sequel hitting theaters this Thursday, March 19, Bollywood has leaned well into paid previews, that we usually see down South, and fans are ready. The film is predicted to earn over Rs 100 crore net in India on day 1, including paid previews.

The advance booking frenzy

The pre-sales are moving fast.

  • Almost 1 million tickets sold for the previews alone (that’s a casual Rs 42.71 crore).

  • Opening day chaos: Over 7 lakh tickets vanished once the window opened this week.

  • With Rs 130 crore already in the bag for Day 1 (including those previews), Ranveer just dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 129 crore) for the biggest Bollywood opening record ever.

It’s already the first Indian film to cross $5 million in North American pre-sales. Total weekend gross outside India: Already sat $8 million.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel has a lot to live up to after the first film’s Rs 1300 crore global run. But with a heavy-hitting cast featuring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, and a rumored cameo by Akshaye Khanna, it’s looking like a guaranteed blockbuster.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar 2 eyes Rs 2 billion box office opening

3m read
Arjun Rampal wishes Aditya Dhar on birthday (Photo/Instagram@rampal72)

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar pens note for fans

2m read
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (L) with her husband and film producer Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam set for special cameo

1m read
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 10 billion in India

1m read