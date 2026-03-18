The film has already raced ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already pocketed Rs 200 crore gross worldwide, and the first projector hasn't even warmed up yet.
With the sequel hitting theaters this Thursday, March 19, Bollywood has leaned well into paid previews, that we usually see down South, and fans are ready. The film is predicted to earn over Rs 100 crore net in India on day 1, including paid previews.
The pre-sales are moving fast.
Almost 1 million tickets sold for the previews alone (that’s a casual Rs 42.71 crore).
Opening day chaos: Over 7 lakh tickets vanished once the window opened this week.
With Rs 130 crore already in the bag for Day 1 (including those previews), Ranveer just dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 129 crore) for the biggest Bollywood opening record ever.
It’s already the first Indian film to cross $5 million in North American pre-sales. Total weekend gross outside India: Already sat $8 million.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel has a lot to live up to after the first film’s Rs 1300 crore global run. But with a heavy-hitting cast featuring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, and a rumored cameo by Akshaye Khanna, it’s looking like a guaranteed blockbuster.