The film has a star-studded ensemble that includes Ranveer Singh, Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt
Just three months after the Dhurandhar released, Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are back to prove that lightning, and massive opening numbers, can absolutely strike twice.
With paid previews kicking off today, Wednesday, March 18, and the wide release set for tomorrow, here is why Dhurandhar 2 is the only thing the film industry is talking about right now.
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up for a historic debut, having already racked up Rs 86.80 crore in domestic advance bookings with over 17.11 lakh tickets sold. The Aditya Dhar directorial is seeing unprecedented momentum: Day 1 sales have hit Rs 29.29 crore (climbing to Rs 38.77 crore with block bookings), while paid previews alone have contributed a staggering ₹42.71 crore (reaching Rs 47.91 crore including block bookings).
All signs point toward a record-shattering opening, with total advanced bookings already crossing the Rs 160 crore mark. To put this in perspective, a massive paid preview day typically pulls in around Rs 8–9 crore; by tracking for over Rs 40 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is effectively demolishing the long-standing record held by the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Dhurandhar 2 has opened to a solid response in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as industry tracker Ramesh Bala told Indian Express. “The advance bookings of Dhurandhar 2 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been really good thus far compared to Hindi movies of a similar size. The main attraction is that it’s a sequel to a very popular movie, and that too a recent one, which remains fresh in people’s minds."
“Whatever they saw in Dhurandhar was pretty fresh. But now that they have already experienced Dhurandhar, the second part’s future and overall performance will hinge on what the makers have done differently to hold the audience’s attention for four hours. If it succeeds in that, the movie will register record lifetime collections in the two states,” he added
At a high-octane music launch in Mumbai, a characteristically energetic Ranveer Singh didn’t mince words. "The future of Indian cinema will be decided by Dhurandhar: The Revenge," he declared, noting that the "unprecedented" buzz has reached a global scale.
He’s not the only one feeling the hype. Yami Gautam has already teased the film as "beyond extraordinary," while distributors and exhibitors, facing a lukewarm 2026 so far, are reportedly "over the moon." To meet demand, theatres in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad are running 24-hour schedules, with some shows kicking off as early as 2 am.
Clocking in at a massive 3 hours and 55 minutes, the film is a cinematic marathon. Joining Ranveer in this spy epic is a star-studded ensemble, including Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and the legendary Rakesh Bedi.
The buzz is so deafening that Jio Studios is reportedly already knocking on Aditya Dhar’s door for a third installment. While Dhar hasn't officially signed on the dotted line, rumors suggest he’s being urged to include a post-credit tease in Part Two to keep the momentum going.
From the record-breaking advance bookings in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to the midnight madness in Mumbai, Dhurandhar 2 isn't just a movie; it’s a rescue mission for the 2026 box office.