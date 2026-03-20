Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singh’s film scores biggest Hindi opening in India with Rs 1.45 billion

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) has shattered records to become the highest-opening Bollywood film in history, delivering a staggering Rs 145.55 crore net on its first day.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel hit theatres on March 19, following a wave of momentum from paid previews. Despite some technical hiccups that led to show cancellations across India, the film’s formula proved irresistible to fans.

The Hindi version remained the crux contributing ₹99.10 crore from approximately 19,500 shows with a massive 81% occupancy in 2D formats. Premium formats saw even higher demand, with Dolby at 86% and IMAX at 67.17%.

The film's performance was driven by an unprecedented number of screenings and high occupancy rates:

Currently, it trails only Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹164.25 cr) in the all-time Indian opening rankings. It also holds the unique distinction of being the only A-rated Indian film to achieve a Day 1 total of this magnitude.

The film has officially overtaken the opening day collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 75 cr), Prabhas’s Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD. It also moved past Baahubali 2 (Rs 121 cr) and RRR (Rs 133 cr).

The Dhurandhar fever isn't limited to India. In North America, the film is receiving a release so wide that it rivaled the show counts of Hollywood’s Project Hail Mary.

While audiences are flocking to theatres, critics are divided. Some reviews suggest the four-hour runtime lacks the fun of the original, while others have praised Ranveer Singh's performance.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.