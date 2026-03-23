Dhurandhar 2 storms towards Rs 7 billion worldwide, beating Scream 7 and Hoppers

This propelled the domestic weekend total to a staggering Rs 454.12 crore (nett) and a gross total of Rs 541.97 crore. For context, this pace comfortably outstrips the legendary Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 90 crore and Rs 93 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a feat previously unseen in Hindi cinema: two consecutive Rs 100 crore days. Following a Thursday opening of Rs 102.55 crore (boosted by Rs 43 crore from paid previews) and a Friday dip to Rs 80.72 crore, the film surged with a nearly 40% jump on Saturday.

After a historic four-day opening weekend, Dhurandar The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh is posting numbers that have forced even the biggest Hollywood franchises to take a back seat, amid all the criticism.

The $100M goal: With a worldwide gross standing at Rs 691.32 crore ($80 million approx.), the film is racing toward the $100 million mark, poised to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 globally.

North America dominance: The film grabbed $10.05 million in the US, ranking third in the territory behind Project Hail Mary and Hoppers, but notably outperforming Scream 7 and Ready Or Not 2.

Over the weekend ending March 22, Dhurandhar 2 was the number two film in the entire world, trailing only Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi epic Project Hail Mary.

While director Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, was expected to provide a stiff challenge in the South, the Dhurandhar wave proved insurmountable. The Telugu action drama has collected just Rs 71.3 crore globally to date, failing to cross the Rs 10 crore mark on any single day since its debut.

The high-stakes world of Dhurandhar 2 also marks the return of the ensemble, featuring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Picking up exactly where the 2025 blockbuster left off, the sequel sees Ranveer Singh suit up once again as India’s premier spy.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.