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Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ closes in on ‘Baahubali 2’ record after 40 Days of blockbuster run: Reports

Ranveer Singh’s action epic inches closer to all-time box office milestone

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Ranveer Singh turns his beast mode on for most epic revenge in ‘Dhurandhar’ sequel
Ranveer Singh turns his beast mode on for most epic revenge in ‘Dhurandhar’ sequel

Dubai: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down at the box-office in India and globally, barring GCC, China and Pakistan where it did not enjoy a theatrical release.

As it enters its sixth week in theatres, the Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle is now within touching distance of overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

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After 40 days on the big screen, the film has collected an estimated Rs11.32 billion (around Dh503 million) net in India, taking its worldwide gross to approximately Rs17.79 billion (Dh791 million).

While the pace has naturally eased, with day 40 bringing in about Rs10.5 million (Dh0.47 million), the film’s hold remains steady, especially in the absence of any major competing release.

What makes this run particularly noteworthy is its consistency. Even in its fifth week, the film according to an India Today report added roughly Rs195 million (Dh8.7 million), underlining sustained audience interest. With Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s lifetime global total pegged at Rs17.88 billion (Dh795 million), Dhurandhar 2 now needs just about Rs90 million (Dh 4 million) more to edge past it, a milestone it could realistically achieve within days if current trends hold.

International markets have contributed approximately Rs4.25 billion (Dh189 million) so far. The numbers are especially impressive considering the film has not released in major territories such as China or the Gulf, yet continues to deliver strong overseas returns.

At the top of the global rankings, Dangal still leads comfortably, followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. But with Dhurandhar: The Revenge closing the gap rapidly, the coming days could see a reshuffle in the all-time list.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and co-starring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, the film released on March 19. Now deep into its theatrical run, it stands on the cusp of rewriting box office history — with all eyes on whether it can finally topple a record that has stood unchallenged for nearly a decade.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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