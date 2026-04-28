Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ closes in on ‘Baahubali 2’ record after 40 Days of blockbuster run: Reports

Ranveer Singh’s action epic inches closer to all-time box office milestone
Dubai: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down at the box-office in India and globally, barring GCC, China and Pakistan where it did not enjoy a theatrical release.
As it enters its sixth week in theatres, the Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle is now within touching distance of overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
After 40 days on the big screen, the film has collected an estimated Rs11.32 billion (around Dh503 million) net in India, taking its worldwide gross to approximately Rs17.79 billion (Dh791 million).
While the pace has naturally eased, with day 40 bringing in about Rs10.5 million (Dh0.47 million), the film’s hold remains steady, especially in the absence of any major competing release.
What makes this run particularly noteworthy is its consistency. Even in its fifth week, the film according to an India Today report added roughly Rs195 million (Dh8.7 million), underlining sustained audience interest. With Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s lifetime global total pegged at Rs17.88 billion (Dh795 million), Dhurandhar 2 now needs just about Rs90 million (Dh 4 million) more to edge past it, a milestone it could realistically achieve within days if current trends hold.
International markets have contributed approximately Rs4.25 billion (Dh189 million) so far. The numbers are especially impressive considering the film has not released in major territories such as China or the Gulf, yet continues to deliver strong overseas returns.
At the top of the global rankings, Dangal still leads comfortably, followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. But with Dhurandhar: The Revenge closing the gap rapidly, the coming days could see a reshuffle in the all-time list.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and co-starring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, the film released on March 19. Now deep into its theatrical run, it stands on the cusp of rewriting box office history — with all eyes on whether it can finally topple a record that has stood unchallenged for nearly a decade.