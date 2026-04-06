In the same review, I said the film’s attempted to weave in real-world political beats and larger nationalistic undertones often came across as blunt rather than layered. There are flashes of intrigue, and a capable supporting cast including R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal keeps things intermittently engaging, but you’re not always fully invested like the original chapter which was exhilirating. In the end, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is never quite a snooze fest, you are never bored, but you are often aware of just how much it overreaches, delivering a larger-than-life experience that is as excessive as its price tag, but not nearly as impactful as it believes itself to be.