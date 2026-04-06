Dhurandhar 2 roars back at box office, storms past Rs15 billion globally
Dubai: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ is showing no signs of slowing down at the box-office.
According to a report in Times Of India and other trade outlets that track Bollywood film's box-office numbers, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster has stormed past Rs16 billion globally, despite it not releasing in theatres in key territories like the Gulf countries.
On day 18, the film seems to be continuing with renewed momentum. And when you are powered by a strong third weekend, the action spectacle will get that much-needed boost.
Reports emerging from India claim the film witnessed a notable jump in collections, propelling its worldwide earnings beyond the Rs15 billion mark. Back home, it has already crossed the coveted Rs10 billion net milestone, cementing its position as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent times and setting a high bar for upcoming releases.
In my review, we said Dhurandhar: The Revenge was undeniably a spectacle engineered for scale. Explosions erupted at regular intervals, violence was dialled up to an almost numbing degree, and Ranveer Singh was placed front and centre as an indestructible, hyper-macho force. But as our three-out-of-five-star review pointed out, this was also a film weighed down by its own excess. At nearly four hours, the narrative felt indulgent and overstretched, with at least half an hour that could have easily been trimmed without losing impact. What begins as a gripping espionage setup gradually morphs into a bloated ode to its leading man, where emotional depth and nuance take a backseat to spectacle and swagger.
In the same review, I said the film’s attempted to weave in real-world political beats and larger nationalistic undertones often came across as blunt rather than layered. There are flashes of intrigue, and a capable supporting cast including R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal keeps things intermittently engaging, but you’re not always fully invested like the original chapter which was exhilirating. In the end, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is never quite a snooze fest, you are never bored, but you are often aware of just how much it overreaches, delivering a larger-than-life experience that is as excessive as its price tag, but not nearly as impactful as it believes itself to be.