Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 2.4 billion worldwide, overtakes Baahubali 2 as biggest Indian opener ever

The film crossed over Rs 1.4 billion in India alone
Dhurandhar The Revenge has arrived, and is continuing the tradition of shattering box office records. Ranveer Singh’s latest outing has comfortably positioned itself as the biggest Indian film opening in recent memory.
With the largest paid previews in Indian cinema history on Wednesday, the film secured a massive head start. By the time Thursday’s sun set, the numbers were staggering:
Wednesday (paid previews): Collected Rs 43 crore net (India) and Rs75 crore gross worldwide.
Thursday (Opening day): Added an unprecedented Rs 102 crore net in India alone—the biggest single-day haul ever for a Hindi film.
Total domestic net (Day 1 + Previews): Rs 145 crore (Rs 174 crore gross).
Despite not having the luxury of the Ugadi and Gudi Padwa holidays in international markets, the film still conquered the globe. Over the first 24 hours, it raked in nearly $7 million internationally, bringing the total overseas haul to over $9 million. Dhurandhar 2 has collected a massive Rs 240 crore gross worldwide on its opening day.
The record for the highest opening day by a Bollywood film previously stood at Rs 129 crore, set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023. Only two other Hindi films had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day one—Pathaan at Rs 104 crore and Animal at Rs 101 crore. And now, Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 240 crore opening has completely shattered those benchmarks, setting a new standard by a significant margin.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 hit theaters on March 19, reuniting an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
The sequel arrives on the heels of its predecessor’s massive success; the original Dhurandhar has already amassed Rs 1,300 crore worldwide and continues to draw crowds three months after its December debut. With such high stakes, industry expectations suggest the second installment could surpass even those record-breaking numbers.