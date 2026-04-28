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Bollywood’s star-maker Shanoo Sharma shares candid glimpses of intimate wedding and new husband

Inside Shanoo Sharma’s intimate home wedding and long-guarded love story

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Shanoo Sharma gets hitched in an intimate ceremony
Shanoo Sharma gets hitched in an intimate ceremony

Dubai: Popular casting director Shanoo Sharma has officially introduced her husband to the world, a day after announcing her wedding in a private, close-knit ceremony.

The Yash Raj Films talent had initially kept her partner’s identity under wraps while sharing artistic glimpses from her April 25 home wedding. In a follow-up post, however, she dropped the veil — quite literally — revealing his face through candid, joy-filled moments from the celebrations.

She began her post on a satirical note, wondering about Bollywood wedding clichés. Apparently, she has always wondered how blushing brides of Bollywood always manage to laugh so effortlessly in their pictures, and Sharma admitted she finally gets it now. Most of her pictures from the wedding were her looking deliriously happy.

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Dressed in a vibrant Banarasi saree paired with traditional jewellery, Sharma looked radiant, while her husband complemented her in a pastel kurta. The couple were seen exchanging garlands and sharing easy, unguarded smiles during the ceremony.

Alongside the photos, she also wrote about finding the “greatest man” to walk through life with, adding warmth to the otherwise light, cheeky caption.

The post quickly drew love from the industry, with Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and others flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.

While Sharma has largely kept her personal life private, her professional impact is anything but. As one of Bollywood’s most influential casting directors, she has been instrumental in discovering and shaping several major stars.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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