Bollywood’s star-maker Shanoo Sharma shares candid glimpses of intimate wedding and new husband

Inside Shanoo Sharma’s intimate home wedding and long-guarded love story
Dubai: Popular casting director Shanoo Sharma has officially introduced her husband to the world, a day after announcing her wedding in a private, close-knit ceremony.
The Yash Raj Films talent had initially kept her partner’s identity under wraps while sharing artistic glimpses from her April 25 home wedding. In a follow-up post, however, she dropped the veil — quite literally — revealing his face through candid, joy-filled moments from the celebrations.
She began her post on a satirical note, wondering about Bollywood wedding clichés. Apparently, she has always wondered how blushing brides of Bollywood always manage to laugh so effortlessly in their pictures, and Sharma admitted she finally gets it now. Most of her pictures from the wedding were her looking deliriously happy.
Dressed in a vibrant Banarasi saree paired with traditional jewellery, Sharma looked radiant, while her husband complemented her in a pastel kurta. The couple were seen exchanging garlands and sharing easy, unguarded smiles during the ceremony.
Alongside the photos, she also wrote about finding the “greatest man” to walk through life with, adding warmth to the otherwise light, cheeky caption.
The post quickly drew love from the industry, with Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and others flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.
While Sharma has largely kept her personal life private, her professional impact is anything but. As one of Bollywood’s most influential casting directors, she has been instrumental in discovering and shaping several major stars.