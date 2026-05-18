Kiku Sharda becomes part of Dubai’s Elite Homeowners at Skyz by Danube

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said: “I am delighted to hand over the apartment to Mr. Kiku Sharda. This moment reflects our promise of delivering quality homes on time while continuing to build trust with homeowners and investors across the globe. At Danube, our focus has always been on making homeownership simple, accessible, and rewarding, and moments like these reinforce the confidence our customers place in us.”