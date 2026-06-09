Craving a new dining spot? 6 new Abu Dhabi restaurants to visit this weekend

In our guide, check out the restaurants that have opened and reopened
Looking for somewhere new to try in Abu Dhabi? The capital has welcomed a wave of new openings and re-openings across its dining, fitness, and lifestyle scene, with everything from popular London restaurants and burger concepts to revamped cafés, bakeries, and wellness studios. Whether you’re planning your next coffee stop, dinner reservation, or workout session, these newly opened destinations are worth adding to your list.
Popular dessert destination Chocomelt has reopened at Yas Mall following a rebranding and interior redesign. The café has introduced refreshed décor and an updated atmosphere while continuing to serve the chocolate-based desserts and signature menu items that have made it a favourite among dessert lovers in the UAE.
Location: Yas Mall
One of Abu Dhabi’s most popular bakery concepts, Knead Bakery, has expanded with the opening of its second branch at ADREA. Known for its artisan breads, pastries, and specialty coffee, the bakery continues to attract customers looking for quality baked goods and casual dining experiences.
Location: ADREA
Fitness enthusiasts now have another wellness destination to explore with the opening of Form Studio’s newest branch in Eastern Mangroves. The studio offers Lagree-based workouts and modern fitness facilities designed for those looking to improve strength, endurance, and overall wellbeing.
Location: Eastern Mangroves
Popular UAE-born restaurant SALT has officially opened its newest branch at ADREA. The brand, famous for its burgers, fries, and desserts, continues to grow across the country and remains a favourite among casual dining enthusiasts.
Location: ADREA
London-based burger concept Supernova has officially arrived in Abu Dhabi with its first branch in Al Bateen. The restaurant is known for its burger-focused menu and has quickly gained popularity abroad, making its expansion into the UAE one of the latest additions to the capital’s international dining scene.
Location: Al Bateen
Lucky Two Thousand, a new donut concept inspired by the popular Marmellata brand, has opened in Mina Zayed. The shop offers a variety of filled donuts alongside tea selections and is currently operating during its soft-opening period. Visitors can stop by after 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays only ahead of the official launch.
With new restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and wellness concepts continuing to open across the city, Abu Dhabi’s lifestyle and hospitality sector shows no signs of slowing down. These latest openings offer residents and visitors a variety of new experiences to discover throughout the capital.