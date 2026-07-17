Enfield Royal Clinic opens new Shakhbout City branch to expand access to aesthetic and healthcare services in Abu Dhabi

New facility to offer comprehensive range of services
Enfield Royal Clinic has announced the opening of its newest branch in Shakhbout City, Abu Dhabi, expanding its network of healthcare facilities and bringing advanced aesthetic, wellness and medical services closer to residents of one of the capital's fastest-growing communities.
The new facility will offer a comprehensive range of services, including aesthetic medicine, cosmetic dermatology, dental care, physiotherapy, home healthcare, wellness treatments and other specialized healthcare solutions. The expansion is intended to improve accessibility for patients seeking integrated healthcare and aesthetic services within Abu Dhabi.
The branch opening coincides with a significant milestone for the organization as it marks 15 years of operations in the UAE healthcare and aesthetics sector.
"The opening of our Shakhbout City branch reflects our continued commitment to making high-quality healthcare and aesthetic services more accessible across the UAE," said Mr. Awais Niazi. "As communities continue to grow, we believe patients should have convenient access to trusted medical professionals, advanced treatments and personalized care closer to where they live."
The new branch has been established to support the increasing demand for healthcare and aesthetic services in Abu Dhabi while strengthening the clinic's presence in the emirate. The facility is designed to provide patients with modern treatment options delivered by qualified healthcare professionals using contemporary medical technologies.
Since its establishment in 2011, Enfield Royal Clinic has expanded its portfolio of services to meet the evolving healthcare and wellness needs of UAE residents. The opening of the Shakhbout City branch represents the latest phase of the clinic's growth strategy and its ongoing investment in expanding patient access to multidisciplinary healthcare services.
According to the clinic, the new location will serve residents of Shakhbout City and surrounding communities by providing a combination of preventive, wellness, aesthetic and medical treatments under one roof.
The expansion supports Enfield Royal Clinic's long-term objective of increasing the availability of integrated healthcare services while maintaining a patient-focused approach to care.
For more information about Enfield Royal Clinic and the new Shakhbout City branch, visit www.enfieldroyalclinicad.ae