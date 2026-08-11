Preity Zinta reveals her twins know Amitabh Bachchan through his songs in ‘Mr. Natwarlal’, says he's the most popular one at home

The actress further went on to reveal that her children know the megastar best through his famous song "Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto" (from the 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal), “Aap, not for your movies, sorry mere bacche aapka woh ganna sunte hain, they tell me mom sher wala gaana.. mere paas aao mere… woh joh aap kartein hain na jingle tunes, so my kids always do that” (You! But not for your movies. My kids listen to that song of yours. They tell me 'Mom, play the tiger song... Mere Paas Aao Mere...'. That jingle tune you do, my kids are always doing that)