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Amitabh Bachchan says coaches will decide Argentina vs Spain World Cup final: 'Competition between the Spanish and the Argentinian Coach'

The Bollywood icon believes coaching decisions will outweigh individual brilliance tonight

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Amitabh Bachchan has weighed in on tonight's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and his prediction has nothing to do with individual star power.
Amitabh Bachchan has weighed in on tonight's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and his prediction has nothing to do with individual star power.

Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan has weighed in on tonight's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and his prediction has nothing to do with individual star power.

Writing on his blog, the Bollywood veteran argued that at this stage of the tournament, with just two teams and 44 players left, talent alone stops being the deciding factor.

"Each player at this stage of competition is a SUPER STAR," he wrote. "You cannot change their standing as a player. BUT the need is, how to manage them, and this is where the Coach, Manager comes in." For the final, he wrote, it comes down to "a competition between the Spanish Coach and the Argentinian Coach."

He went further, arguing that the tactical chess match matters more than execution. "How they plan the game will be the decider. They will plan, the players have to execute," he wrote, adding that whatever one coach plans, the opposition will likely see through it and adjust accordingly.

To back up his point, Bachchan pointed to a specific moment from the semi-final between Argentina and England, when Argentina's coach brought on a striker rather than a defender in the final three minutes, choosing to chase a winner instead of settling for a draw and extra time. "It was a brilliant move," he wrote, "risky, but gutsy, and the result proved it."

A halftime show with everything

The final kicks off at 11pm on Sunday in the UAE. Before a ball is even kicked, the closing ceremony will be headlined by Post Malone, with Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini also on the bill, and Jennifer Hudson opening proceedings with the US national anthem.

FIFA's first-ever World Cup final halftime show follows at the break, co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, with Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, New York's PS22 Chorus and Coldplay themselves rounding out an 11 minute set built to raise money for children's education worldwide.

On the work front

Bachchan was last seen on screen in the 2024 Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth, and has several projects lined up, including Brahmastra Part Two, Section 84 and Aankhen 2.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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