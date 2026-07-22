The actor explained that he was not in hospital; he was mourning over Messi's defeat
Amitabh Bachchan has moved to reassure fans after a cryptic blog post sent the internet into a frenzy over his health.
The 83-year-old actor has clarified that he is “doing fine”, denied undergoing surgery and said his earlier remarks about the “most difficult phase” were misunderstood.
“I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU (Intensive Care Unit), the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath,” said Bachchan.
The actor explained that the post was not about his own health, but about Argentina’s loss in the World Cup final and Lionel Messi’s experience as a champion facing defeat.
“I was referring to Argentina’s loss and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it’s a reference to me,” Bachchan told Variety India.
Messi returned to Argentina on Tuesday for a few days of rest after the World Cup final defeat to Spain. The match marked his third appearance in a World Cup final, following his appearances in 2014 and 2022. He finished the tournament as runner-up in the Golden Boot race with eight goals, two behind France’s Kylian Mbappé.
The confusion began after Bachchan shared a reflective post on Tuesday that appeared to describe a hospital stay, surgery, ICU treatment and the difficult period after returning home.
“… in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically.”
He then wrote:
“You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy,” added his post.
The wording quickly led fans to believe Bachchan was speaking about a recent health crisis of his own. The speculation intensified because the actor had been seen greeting and waving to fans outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, on Sunday.
Bachchan has maintained the long-running tradition of meeting fans gathered outside his Juhu residence every Sunday evening.
The actor also remains professionally active, regularly sharing updates about his work and late-night schedules on his blog and social media. He is set to return as the host of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati for its 18th season, which will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on August 10.
On the film front, Bachchan was recently seen shooting for the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s 2024 post-apocalyptic blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Kamal Haasan. He will reprise his role as Ashwatthama.
He will also star as a lawyer in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama Section 84.