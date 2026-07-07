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Amitabh Bachchan slammed for ‘Power of Black’ remark on France’s World Cup squad

Indian actor’s remark on France squad’s racial makeup ignites online storm

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Dubai: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has come under fire after a social media post about the French national football team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup triggered widespread criticism and debate online.

On July 6, Bachchan shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) commenting on the racial makeup of France's starting XI.

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His post read: "T 5794 - Let me say it: the French WC 2026 football team.. the FRENCH!! 11 players in team.. 10 Black..!! 1 white!!? the POWER of BLACK."

The post quickly went viral, with thousands of users weighing in. While a handful defended the actor, saying he was simply making an observation, many others accused him of unnecessarily highlighting race and overlooking the players' shared French identity.

Several users argued that members of the French national team represent France regardless of their ethnic backgrounds, pointing out that the country's football squad has long reflected its multicultural society. Others questioned why the players' skin colour was relevant to the discussion at all, saying nationality and not race should define an international team.

The controversy has once again brought into focus a recurring conversation in global football: the intersection of race, immigration and national identity.

France's squad, like many national teams, includes players with family roots across Africa, the Caribbean and Europe, a reflection of the country's diverse population.

Despite the online backlash, the focus on the pitch remains firmly on France's World Cup campaign. Coached by Didier Deschamps, Les Bleus have advanced to the quarter-finals after a 1-0 victory over Paraguay, with captain Kylian Mbappé scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot.

France will next face Morocco national football team in the quarter-finals as they continue their quest for another World Cup title, while Bachchan's post continues to generate discussion across social media about representation, identity and the language used when discussing sport.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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