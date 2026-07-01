Mbappe scores again as France cruise past Sweden 3-0 to reach World Cup last 16

Mbappe brace and Barcola strike send Les Bleus through in style
Miami: Kylian Mbappe continued his dazzling World Cup form with another goal as France defeated Sweden 3-0 on Tuesday to book their place in the knockout stage, extending the defending champions' unbeaten run with another commanding display.
Mbappe's sixth goal of the tournament capped a polished French performance that saw Didier Deschamps' side dominate possession, create the better chances and rarely allow Sweden a route back into the contest.
France controlled the opening exchanges, patiently working the ball through midfield while Sweden sat deep and looked to counterattack.
The breakthrough came midway through the first half after sustained pressure, with France turning possession into a deserved lead through a clinical finish that unsettled the Scandinavian side.
Sweden responded with greater urgency and briefly threatened from set pieces, but France's defense remained composed, limiting clear scoring opportunities before halftime.
The French doubled their advantage shortly after the restart as they increased the tempo.
Quick passing in the attacking third opened space for another well-worked finish, leaving Sweden facing an uphill battle against one of the tournament favorites.
With Sweden pushing more players forward in search of a lifeline, France found additional room to attack.
Mbappe then put the match beyond doubt, calmly converting late in the game to score his sixth goal of the tournament and strengthen his position among the World Cup's leading scorers.
The Paris-born forward repeatedly troubled Sweden's back line with his pace and movement, while France's midfield dictated the rhythm throughout the match.
Sweden continued to battle until the final whistle but struggled to create meaningful chances against a disciplined French defense, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan called upon only occasionally.
The victory sends France comfortably into the round of 16 and reinforces its status as one of the leading contenders for the title.
The three-time World Cup finalists have now advanced from the group stage with an attack firing on all cylinders and a defense that has looked increasingly difficult to break down.
For Sweden, the defeat leaves its tournament hopes hanging in the balance, with its progression dependent on results elsewhere and its final group-stage match.
Mbappe netted in the 45th and 74th minutes and Bradley Barcola added a second-half strike to earn France a meeting with Paraguay on Saturday.