Kylian Mbappe scores 19th World Cup goal, closes on Golden Boot rival Lionel Messi

"We knew what kind of match it was going to be. We can also get our hands dirty, we know how to do it," Mbappe said in French. "We know how to play ugly football. Guess they were thinking we were going to show up in tuxedos, but we were ready. Even at that kind of game, we were better than them. That's their style of football. There's no right or wrong way to play the game. They tried to beat us that way, but we won."