What’s going on with penalties at the World Cup?

Kylian Mbappe is the latest player to miss a penalty at the 2026 World Cup
Dubai: While the 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered some of the most entertaining football ever seen on the biggest stage, one aspect of the tournament has left supporters scratching their heads... penalties.
Fans have been treated to breathtaking drama, remarkable comebacks and the highest scoring rate at a World Cup since Mexico 1970. Goals have flowed freely, with attacking football taking center stage throughout the competition. Yet, despite the attacking quality on display, it feels as though every other game has featured a missed penalty.
Even the world’s greatest forwards have struggled from 12 yards. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have all been among the goals throughout the tournament as they battle it out in what is already shaping up to be the greatest Golden Boot race in World Cup history. However, remarkably, the quartet have collectively missed at least four penalties between them, proving that no player has been immune from the trend.
In general, this has been a disappointing World Cup for penalty takers.
Statistics underline just how unusual the tournament has been. A total of 30% of non-shootout penalties have been missed during the competition, making it the second-highest miss rate at any World Cup since records began in 1966. Considering the technical quality of modern footballers and the extensive analysis that goes into penalty preparation, those numbers are startling.
The figures become even more extraordinary when penalty shootouts are included. Factoring in spot-kicks taken during knockout shootouts, the overall miss rate climbs to 35% – the highest recorded at any FIFA World Cup since 1966.
There are several possible explanations. Goalkeepers are arguably better prepared than ever before, with teams employing specialist analysts to identify a taker’s preferred placement and tendencies. At the same time, the relentless pressure of a World Cup, combined with the physical and mental fatigue of an expanded tournament, may be having a greater impact than in previous editions.
In a tournament overflowing with spectacular goals and unforgettable moments, success from 12 yards has become surprisingly elusive. With the latter stages still to come, every penalty awarded now carries an extra layer of tension, as fans wait to see whether football’s biggest stars can finally reverse one of the tournament’s most unexpected trends.