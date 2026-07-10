What’s going on with penalties at the World Cup?

Even the world’s greatest forwards have struggled from 12 yards. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have all been among the goals throughout the tournament as they battle it out in what is already shaping up to be the greatest Golden Boot race in World Cup history. However, remarkably, the quartet have collectively missed at least four penalties between them, proving that no player has been immune from the trend.